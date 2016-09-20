The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Luke holds POW/MIA ceremony

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Staci Miller

The 56th Fighter Wing command team, Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard and Chief Master Sgt. Randy Kwiatkowski, stand watch during a 24-hour POW/MIA vigil at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Sept. 15, 2016. National POW/MIA Recognition Day is an annual event honoring our missing service members and their families.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Ridge Shan

Staff Sgt. Michael Alstrin, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron maintainer, and Senior Airman Connor Macklin, 308th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron maintainer, stand watch during the loneliest hour at midnight Sept. 16, 2016, at Luke Air Force Base. The watch was conducted in honor of the National POW/MIA Recognition Day honoring our missing service members and prisoners of war.
 

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Marcy Copeland

Airman 1st Class Matthew Frech, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron aircraft hydraulic apprentice, stands watch at sunrise during the National POW/MIA Recognition Day vigil Sept. 16, 2016, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The vigil consisted of Airmen standing watch over a period of 24 hours honoring service members who are missing in action or are or were prisoners of war.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

The American flag is lowered toward the end of the National POW/MIA Recognition Day vigil Sept. 16, 2016 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The ceremony consisted of guest speakers and members of the 56th Fighter Wing honoring service members who are missing in action or are or were prisoners of war.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley

The 56th Force Support Squadron honor guard perform the flag folding ceremony during the National POW/MIA Recognition Day vigil Sept. 16, 2016 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The ceremony consisted of honoring service members who are missing in action or are or were prisoners of war.



 

