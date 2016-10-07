56th Medical Group

56th Aerospace Medicine Squadron
Mission: Support 56th Fighter Wing flying, training and deployment mission through superior aeromedical, optometric, occupational, environmental and preventive medicine programs
Demographics: There are 59 military active-duty personnel, six civilians and four contractors
Leadership
Commander: Col. Robert Craig-Gray
Squadron superintendent: Senior Master Sgt. Oluwasina Awolusi
Responsibilities: The Aerospace Medicine Squadron mission is to support the flying, training and deployment mission of the 56th FW. Our primary mission is to provide routine medical care to the base flying population, their dependents and other special-duty personnel. Personnel eligible for medical care include pilots, navigators, air traffic controllers, flight engineers, and their dependents along with any others who hold a 2992 clearance to fly/control/jump and are assigned to special operational duties. We have five flight surgeons, one aerospace physiologist, and 46-plus specialized support staff. This also includes public health, bioenvironmental engineering, optometry, and health promotions support for Luke aeromedical, occupational, environmental, and preventive medicine programs.
Fun facts: The 56th AMDS has two consecutive AETC Team Aerospace of the Year awards.
56th Medical Operations Squadron
Mission: Ensures medical readiness of the human weapon’s system for the Air Force’s largest
fighter wing while seamlessly providing patient-centered care with Airmen and families to keep them healthy for life and ready to support the mission
Demographics: There are 224 active-duty and civilian members
Leadership
Commander: Col. Stephen Boden
Superintendent: Chief Master Sgt. Rochelle Hemingway
Responsibilities: The medical operations squadron provides comprehensive medical care to 5,500 uniformed personnel and 88,000 eligible beneficiaries by promoting health, maintaining wellness and minimizing the impact of illness. The family health, medical services, surgical services and mental health flights support more than 140,000 ambulatory visits and 500 patient surgeries annually.
Fun facts: MDOS is home to the Air Force Association 2016 Paul Meyer Outstanding Physician Award winner.
56th Medical Support Squadron
Mission: We exist to provide seamlessly integrated support through excellent patient care
Demographics: There are 180 active-duty, civilian and contract members
Leadership
Commander: Lt. Col. Virgil Scott
Superintendent: Senior Master Sgt. Kristie Gonyea
Responsibilities: Ensures ready fighting forces by providing administrative, financial, data analysis, management, and therapeutic services essential to health promotion and healthcare for 5,500 military personnel and 85,000 eligible beneficiaries. Prepares wing personnel for expeditionary operations to support global missions. Supports 194,000 annual patient visits in an integrated $100 million managed care environment.
Fun facts: MDSS is a multidisciplinary team of specialty codes making it the most diverse squadron in the wing.
56th Dental Squadron
Mission: To promote safety and wellness, ensure mission-ready forces, and unleash great dental care
Demographics: There are 42 active-duty and civilian members
Leadership
Commander: Lt. Col. Marie-Antonette Brancato
Superintendent: Senior Master Sgt. Kari Boyles
Responsibilities: The dental squadron provides annual examinations, prophylaxis, routine and specialty care to our tri-service active-duty population. We strive to ensure all active-duty members are dental deployment ready.
Fun facts: In early America, blacksmiths often served as dentists. How about a tooth filling to go with your new horse shoes?