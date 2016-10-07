Justice Report

The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


The following is a list of administrative actions and Articles 15 issued in August at Luke Air Force Base:

56th Operations Group

Article 15s

• An airman first class received nonjudicial punishment for dereliction of duty. The individual received a suspended forfeiture of $923, seven days extra duty and a reprimand.

Administrative demotions

• A senior airman was demoted to the rank of airman first class for driving under the influence.

56th Maintenance Group

Articles 15

• A senior airman received nonjudicial punishment for wrongful use of marijuana. The individual received a reduction in rank to airman first class, forfeiture of $750 pay with $291 pay suspended, 14 days extra duty and a reprimand.

• A senior airman received nonjudicial punishment for wrongful use of marijuana. The individual received a reduction in rank to airman first class, forfeiture of $1041 pay per month for two months, 45 days extra duty with 30 days extra duty suspended and a reprimand.

• A senior airman received nonjudicial punishment for absence without leave and making false official statements. The individual received a reduction in rank to airman first class, forfeiture of $476 pay and a reprimand.

• A senior airman received nonjudicial punishment for wrongful use of marijuana. The individual received a forfeiture of $750 pay and a reprimand.

• An airman first class received nonjudicial punishment for assault consummated by battery. The individual received a suspended reduction in rank to airman, forfeiture of $878 pay and a reprimand.

• An airman received nonjudicial punishment for underage drinking. The individual received a suspended reduction in rank to airman basic and a reprimand.

Administrative discharges

• An airman first class was discharged for sexual assault.

• An airman basic was discharged for drug abuse.

Administrative demotions

• A senior airman was demoted to the rank of airman first class for driving under the influence.

56th Mission Support Group

Articles 15

• An airman received nonjudicial punishment for disorderly discredit to service. The individual received a reduction in rank to airman basic, suspended forfeiture of $783 pay and a reprimand.

56th Medical Group

Articles 15

• A master sergeant received nonjudicial punishment for dereliction of duty, indecent acts and drunk/disorderly conduct. The individual received a reduction in rank to technical sergeant, suspended forfeiture of $1,886 pay and a reprimand.

Punishments for similar offenses may vary from case to case based on the circumstances of the offense and factors such as an offender’s age, military and disciplinary record, financial condition and suitability for continued service. To ensure fair administration of justice throughout the Luke AFB community, the legal office reviews all cases.

Courtesy of the 56th Fighter Wing Legal Office



 

