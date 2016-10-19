The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Events

October 19, 2016
 

Fire prevention week ends with parade and open house

Senior Airman Devante Williams
Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

Sparky, the fire dog, waves to base housing residents during the National Fire Prevention Week parade Oct. 15, 2016 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The parade consisted of members and vehicles from Luke’s fire department and the Hall of Flame Fire Museum.

National Fire Prevention Week came to a conclusion Oct. 15th with a parade around base and through housing that featured fire trucks and Sparky the Fire Dog.

With sirens blasting throughout the base, families greeted the men and women of the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron fire & emergency services as they made their way to the fire station for the open house.

“All of the events leading to the parade and open house are a part of National Fire Prevention Week,” said Master Sgt. Rene Garza, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter. “Our goal was to get the word out about fire prevention in the communities and encourage fire safety in the house.”

The fire station open house was available to the public and featured free food, displays, demonstrations and games for children.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

Members and vehicles of Luke Air Force Base’s Fire Emergency Services and Hall of Flame Fire Museum parade around base for National Fire Prevention Week Oct. 15, 2016 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. During the week, attention was focused on promoting fire safety and prevention.

“The open house is more so for the kids,” said Senior Airman Eric Price, 56th CES firefighter. “When they see us in our gear, we don’t want them to be scared. That’s why we have our equipment on display. This way when the kids see us, they know we’re there to help.”

From demonstrations showing kids how to use a fire extinguisher to step by step instructions on stop-drop-and-roll, this year’s open house catered to helping children understand fire prevention.

“Overall the open house was a success with the parade to kick everything off,” said Airman First Class Andrew Garcia, 56th CES firefighter. “It was great to see both kids and parents get involved in the demonstrations. We hope everyone had a great time and spread the word of fire safety in their communities.”
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

Airman First Class Andrew Garcia, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, helps a child put on firefighter gear during the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron fire station open house, Oct. 15, 2016 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The fire station open house was available to the public and featured free food, displays, demonstrations and games for children.

 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

Children use a miniature fire extinguisher to extinguish a simulated fire during the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department open house Oct. 15, 2016 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The fire station open house was available to the public and featured free food, displays, demonstrations and games for children.

 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

Staff Sgt. Kessler Hamon, 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, helps his kids pick out fire prevention material during the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron fire station open house, Oct. 15, 2016 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The fire station open house was available to the public and featured free food, displays, demonstrations and games for children.

 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

Sparky, the fire dog, helps Donnie McGuire, 3, son of Staff Sgt. Donald McGuire, 944th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, knock down an orange cone with a fire hose during the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department open house Oct. 15, 2016 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The fire station open house was available to the public and featured free food, displays, demonstrations and games for children.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Courtesy photograph

Building Partnerships

Courtesy photograph Staff Sgt. Donald McGuire and team erects a wall Jul 19 during Operation Footprint in Gallup, N.M. Airmen from the 944th Civil Engineering Squadron at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., helped strengthen the relati...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Arizona Diamondbacks photograph by Sarah Sachs

Knocking Leukemia out of the park

Arizona Diamondbacks photograph by Sarah Sachs Mason Weedman, son of Carrie and Maj. Aaron Weedman, 69th Fighter Squadron instructor pilot, and cancer survivor and his family are honored at a Arizona Diamondback game Sep. 18, 2...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Health & Safety
womens-health

Women can prolong their lives by taking these steps

Everyone — children and adults and men and women — should take charge of their own health to ensure they’re able to live a long and healthy life. One of the most important things women can do to maintain good heal...
 
Full Story »

 