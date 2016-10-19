Fire prevention week ends with parade and open house

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams
Sparky, the fire dog, waves to base housing residents during the National Fire Prevention Week parade Oct. 15, 2016 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The parade consisted of members and vehicles from Luke’s fire department and the Hall of Flame Fire Museum.
National Fire Prevention Week came to a conclusion Oct. 15th with a parade around base and through housing that featured fire trucks and Sparky the Fire Dog.
With sirens blasting throughout the base, families greeted the men and women of the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron fire & emergency services as they made their way to the fire station for the open house.
“All of the events leading to the parade and open house are a part of National Fire Prevention Week,” said Master Sgt. Rene Garza, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter. “Our goal was to get the word out about fire prevention in the communities and encourage fire safety in the house.”
The fire station open house was available to the public and featured free food, displays, demonstrations and games for children.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams
Members and vehicles of Luke Air Force Base’s Fire Emergency Services and Hall of Flame Fire Museum parade around base for National Fire Prevention Week Oct. 15, 2016 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. During the week, attention was focused on promoting fire safety and prevention.
“The open house is more so for the kids,” said Senior Airman Eric Price, 56th CES firefighter. “When they see us in our gear, we don’t want them to be scared. That’s why we have our equipment on display. This way when the kids see us, they know we’re there to help.”
From demonstrations showing kids how to use a fire extinguisher to step by step instructions on stop-drop-and-roll, this year’s open house catered to helping children understand fire prevention.
“Overall the open house was a success with the parade to kick everything off,” said Airman First Class Andrew Garcia, 56th CES firefighter. “It was great to see both kids and parents get involved in the demonstrations. We hope everyone had a great time and spread the word of fire safety in their communities.”
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams
Airman First Class Andrew Garcia, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, helps a child put on firefighter gear during the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron fire station open house, Oct. 15, 2016 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The fire station open house was available to the public and featured free food, displays, demonstrations and games for children.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams
Children use a miniature fire extinguisher to extinguish a simulated fire during the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department open house Oct. 15, 2016 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The fire station open house was available to the public and featured free food, displays, demonstrations and games for children.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams
Staff Sgt. Kessler Hamon, 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, helps his kids pick out fire prevention material during the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron fire station open house, Oct. 15, 2016 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The fire station open house was available to the public and featured free food, displays, demonstrations and games for children.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams
Sparky, the fire dog, helps Donnie McGuire, 3, son of Staff Sgt. Donald McGuire, 944th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, knock down an orange cone with a fire hose during the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department open house Oct. 15, 2016 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The fire station open house was available to the public and featured free food, displays, demonstrations and games for children.