Fire prevention week ends with parade and open house

National Fire Prevention Week came to a conclusion Oct. 15th with a parade around base and through housing that featured fire trucks and Sparky the Fire Dog.

With sirens blasting throughout the base, families greeted the men and women of the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron fire & emergency services as they made their way to the fire station for the open house.

“All of the events leading to the parade and open house are a part of National Fire Prevention Week,” said Master Sgt. Rene Garza, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter. “Our goal was to get the word out about fire prevention in the communities and encourage fire safety in the house.”

The fire station open house was available to the public and featured free food, displays, demonstrations and games for children.

“The open house is more so for the kids,” said Senior Airman Eric Price, 56th CES firefighter. “When they see us in our gear, we don’t want them to be scared. That’s why we have our equipment on display. This way when the kids see us, they know we’re there to help.”

From demonstrations showing kids how to use a fire extinguisher to step by step instructions on stop-drop-and-roll, this year’s open house catered to helping children understand fire prevention.

“Overall the open house was a success with the parade to kick everything off,” said Airman First Class Andrew Garcia, 56th CES firefighter. “It was great to see both kids and parents get involved in the demonstrations. We hope everyone had a great time and spread the word of fire safety in their communities.”

