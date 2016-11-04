944th Airmen support Exercise Valiant Shield

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam — Members from the 944th and 452nd logistic readiness squadrons performed their annual training alongside the 36th LRS at Andersen AFB, in support of Exercise Valiant Shield 2016.

The biennial field training exercise provided the Airmen the opportunity to integrate and support more than 3,000 additional service members and U.S. civil service counterparts as well as 130 aircraft from the U.S. Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps.

To support the mission, the 20 Airmen augmented the 36th LRS, some even backfilling vacant positions of members who deployed in support of real-world contingencies.

“From dispensing fuel, inventorying supplies, preparing shipments and heavy equipment repairs, the 944th LRS and 452nd LRS stepped up to the challenge and provided a total-force effort” said Chief Master Sgt. Steven George , 36th LRS chief enlisted manager.

Tech. Sgt. Aaron Franklin, 944th LRS vehicle maintenance craftsman, worked with the 554th Red Horse Squadron to reduce a backlog of heavy equipment that was waiting for diagnostics and repair.

“I was able to diagnose, repair and return to service five vehicles and pieces of equipment, some of which had been out of commission in excess of two years,” he said. “Additionally, I was able to instruct and train four active-duty Airmen on diagnostic procedures, equipment use and repairs they were not familiar with.”

“It was wonderful to have the assistance of the reservists,” said Maj. Charlene Simpson, 36th LRS operations officer. “They helped us out tremendously.”

In addition to performing normal duties, the Reserve forces volunteered during their lunch hour at two local public elementary schools, reading to more than 800 students.

“Reading for the local school children was a great experience for our Airmen,” said Master Sgt. Matthew Walsh, 944th LRS NCOIC fuels. “I think they enjoyed it even more than the kids.”