Deployed family dinner

The deployed family dinner is 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Luke Community Chapel Annex and is hosted by the Frank Luke Chapter of the Air Force Association. To RSVP by Nov. 7 or for more information, call 623-856-6211.

FitFamilies Program

The FitFamilies Program promotes fitness for the whole family. The 56th Force Support Squadron Youth Center is featuring low-cost programs that will get the whole family involved in health and fitness:

• Momma Mia Thatsa Pasta

Momma Mia Thatsa Pasta is a nutrition and healthy cooking class 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 19 for children ages 5 to 13 and one parent. The cost is $10 per pair. Pairs will do a learning activity and make healthy food. Transportation is provided to and from the 56th FSS Youth center. To register by Nov. 4 or for more information, call 623-856-2684.

• GoRuck Challenge

The GoRuck Challenge is 9:30 a.m. Dec. 3 at the 56th FSS Youth Center. The cost is $10 per participant. The event creates a family bonding experience centered on special operation’s attributes and core values, such as integrity, courage, perseverance, personal responsibility, adaptability, being a team player and capability. Led by an experienced special operations combat veteran, participants will engage in light physical training and complete activities that include mental and physical challenges. To register by Nov. 25 or for more information, call 623-856-2684.

For more information on upcoming programs, visit LukeEvents.com/FitFamilies.

Thrift shop

The Thrift Shop is now open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for sales and

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for consignments and donations Wednesdays and Fridays in Bldg. 750 located at the intersection of Bong Lane and Phantom Street. The shop will close Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day and Nov. 23 through 25 in observance of Thanksgiving Day. All proceeds go to the community as college scholarships for military dependents, grants, on-base organizations and local charities. For more information on volunteering, consigning or shopping, call 623-935-5782 during business hours.

“Chicago: The Musical”

The Luke Experience is presenting “Chicago: The Musical” at 7 p.m. Nov. 11, 12, 18 and 19 at the base theater. Admission is free. The musical is rated PG13 for mild language, suggested violence and sexual content. For more information, call Lacey Quattlebaum at 623-856-9949.

Toastmasters on base

Toastmasters meets noon to 1 p.m. Thursday in Bldg. 1150, 3rd Floor Conference Room. Improve communication and leadership skills through friendly, constructive exercises involving prepared and impromptu speaking, and group leadership. Instructional materials are provided. The cost is $20 to join and $7 per month thereafter. For more information, call Lynne Nutter at 623-856-8711.

2016 Air Force Art Contest

The 2016 Air Force Art Contest is open to all ages and includes categories for both novices and accomplished artists. There are prizes for the top three winners in each category. Deadline for submissions is Nov. 30. For more information, go to http://www.myairforcelife.com/arts/.

Talent competition

The Air Force Worldwide Talent Competition is for active duty, Guard or Reserve servicemembers who would like to vie for a cash prize. First place wins $1,000 and second place wins $500 in each of six categories. Best of show wins $500 plus a professional video shoot and a chance to compete for the Air force Entertainer of the Year grand prize, which includes $2,500 cash and either a professional recording session or professional training. For more information, go to MyAirForceLife.com/Entertainer.

Parents’ Day Out

The 56th Force Support Squadron child development and youth centers are offering childcare in a safe, age appropriate learning environment noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 19. The cost is $20* per child. The reservation deadline is Nov. 10. Lunch and a snack are included. For children from infant to age 5, call 623-856-6338. For children ages 6 to 12, call 623-856-7471.

*Qualifying Air Force families are eligible for free childcare provided by the AF Aid Society. Call the A&FRC at (623) 856-6550.

Veterans Day celebration

Avondale’s Veterans Day Celebration is at 8 a.m. Nov. 11 at Estrella Mountain Community College in Avondale in honor of those who have served our country. It begins with a boot-camp style fitness fun run followed by a ceremony and warriors’ breakfast. Registration is $35 per nonveteran and $25 per veteran. The warriors breakfast is $5 per nonparticipant, but is free for veterans and their families with military identification. For more information, call Avondale Recreation at 623-333-2400 or visit www.avondale.org/events.

Comprehensive Airman

Fitness training

Comprehensive Airman Fitness Training is Dec. 20 through 22. It is a three-day course for Airmen or Defense Department employees who endorse the resiliency program. Resilience training assistants provide awareness education and skill development techniques for Airmen and their families while enhancing individual resilience across the four domains of CAF: mental, physical, social, and spiritual. For more information, or to schedule a particular skill training for your unit or squadron before the dates, call Sharon Kozak at 623-856-2716.

Volunteer today

Opportunities to support the community by volunteering at community events are available. Receive community service hours and meet new people. Most shifts are three to four hours.

Events:

• Dec. 3 Avondale Winterfest

– 2 to 5 p.m. set up or 4:30 to 9 p.m. event help

• Dec. 10 Hometown Christmas Parade

–7 to 10 a.m. set up or 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. event help

To sign up, go to www.gbump.com.