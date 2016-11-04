The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

November 4, 2016
 

Knocking leukemia out of the park

Tags:
by Tech. Sgt. LOUIS VEGA Jr.
944th Fighter Wing Public Affairs
(Photo by Sarah Sachs/Arizona Diamondbacks)
Mason Weedman, son of Carrie and Maj. Aaron Weedman, 69th Fighter Squadron instructor pilot, and cancer survivor and his family are honored at a Arizona Diamondback game Sep. 18 and presented a framed jersey from the organization courtesy of Sprint at Chase Field, Phoenix, Ariz

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. — Through love, hope and the help of Phoenix Children’s Hospital, a Citizen Airman and his family celebrated defeating cancer with a trip to the ballpark.

Mason Weedman, 6, son of Carrie and Maj. Aaron Weedman, 69th Fighter Squadron instructor pilot, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at age 3. Mason completed his last chemotherapy treatment in July and is currently cancer free.

The Weedman’s are huge sports fans with a special connection to baseball and the Arizona Diamondbacks. In an effort to highlight his success story and honor his recovery the Arizona Diamondbacks paid tribute to Mason and other children battling cancer during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month back in September at Chase Field in Phoenix.

“The whole family was on the field during the game including doctors from the hospital and an autographed framed jersey was presented to my son,” Weedman said.

A video featuring Mason and his family along with the men and women at PCH who helped the family in their struggle against leukemia was unveiled at the game. The Weedman family instantly connected with the hospital upon moving into the Phoenix area, which provided invaluable care for Mason.

Two years earlier at age 4, Mason was invited onto Chase field as part of an honorary player starting line-up in a campaign to raise money for PCH. PCH was established in 1983, and has grown to become one of the largest children’s hospitals in the country. It has a medical staff of nearly 1,000 pediatric specialists.

The family stood firmly behind the belief that cancer would not defeat them.

“This is not going to define Mason or our family,” Carrie said. “This is just a little piece of history, and it will be something that will carry him through the rest of his life. Cancer will not stop him from growing and reaching his dreams.”

Mason continues to be an active 6-year old boy involved in the sports he loves.

“I am appreciative to all the guys in the 69th FS and in the Air Force Reserve for their hard work to help our family,” Weedman said, when expressing gratitude to his fellow Airmen for the sacrifices they made during his family’s time of need. “Picking up the slack like taking an extra flight or working extra hours because I couldn’t be at work made a huge difference, whether they realized it or not.”

According to Weedman, the strength and courage he and his family possessed during their battle with cancer came from the support they received and has made them even stronger. They are ready to see what’s in store for them in the next chapter of their lives.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Commentary

‘#BeThere’ before the call

When the phone rings in the middle of the night, it’s like an alarm going off in your brain. No one calls at one in the morning to say they were “just thinking of you.” I received one of those calls 13 years ago and woke to my mom telling me my dad had died...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Uncategorized

‘You failed … or did you? Analyzing failure, realizing success

Editors note: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Air Force, Defense Department or the U.S. government. AL UDEID AIR BASE, Qatar — “We have an issue. I’ll call him in and figure out why he failed to …,”...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Sports

Sports Shorts

Youth B-ball clinic The Phoenix Suns Youth Basketball Clinic is 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 10 at the 56th Force Support Squadron Youth Center for ages 6 to 17. Admission is free, and a Phoenix Suns mystery player will make a special appearance. For more information, call 623-856-7470. Squadron challenge Two squadrons compete in a...
 
Full Story »

 