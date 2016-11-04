Sports Shorts

Youth B-ball clinic
The Phoenix Suns Youth Basketball Clinic is 5 to
7 p.m. Nov. 10 at the 56th Force Support Squadron Youth Center for ages 6 to 17. Admission is free, and a Phoenix Suns mystery player will make a special appearance. For more information, call 623-856-7470.
Squadron challenge
Two squadrons compete in a 1.5-mile run, situps and pushups. Teams must consist of six members with one being female. The winning team challenges the next squadron for the following month. For more information, call 623-856-6241.