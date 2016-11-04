T-bolt, twin brother have one mission: Service before self

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. — What greater contribution can a person make than to commit to the service of the Air Force and the nation? That is exactly what twin brothers Tech. Sgts. Nicholas Jackson, 56th Communications Squadron, and Nathan Jackson, 375th CS, have done. Growing up in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the brothers shared a love of football, basketball, tennis, chess and, most of all, family. The brothers also shared a commitment to help others.

Nicholas and Nathan were involved in many outreach initiatives as young men. The brothers were active participants in Upward Bound, an organization that provides opportunities for participants to succeed in precollege performance as well as to have increased access to higher education.

They also worked with Student Venture, an interdenominational Christian organization that promotes evangelism and discipleship on junior and senior campuses, and participated in the Chattanooga Highland Park Boys Club of America.

The twins were active members of the Chattanooga Racqueteers, a tennis organization that promotes youth development in the sport of tennis. Their commitment to this endeavor paid dividends — the boys led their high school, Brainerd High, Chattanooga, to its first-ever state competition appearance in 1999, and again in 2001. It ended with an invitation to join the U.S. Tennis Association, earning rankings in the state of Tennessee.

As much as the brothers were committed to community organizations, their overarching aspiration was always to serve others by answering an even greater call — to serve in the Air Force. Nicholas and Nathan took advantage of the Air Force buddy program, joining the delayed-entry program and waiting a year to go to basic military training together in the administrator Air Force specialty code.

The twins were accustomed to the military lifestyle. Both parents served in the Army and their grandfather served in the Air Force for 23