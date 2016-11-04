The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Air Force

November 4, 2016
 

T-bolt, twin brother have one mission: Service before self

by Chief Master Sgt. DIANE SLAZINIK
375th Communications Group

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. — What greater contribution can a person make than to commit to the service of the Air Force and the nation? That is exactly what twin brothers Tech. Sgts. Nicholas Jackson, 56th Communications Squadron, and Nathan Jackson, 375th CS, have done. Growing up in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the brothers shared a love of football, basketball, tennis, chess and, most of all, family. The brothers also shared a commitment to help others.

Nicholas and Nathan were involved in many outreach initiatives as young men. The brothers were active participants in Upward Bound, an organization that provides opportunities for participants to succeed in precollege performance as well as to have increased access to higher education.

They also worked with Student Venture, an interdenominational Christian organization that promotes evangelism and discipleship on junior and senior campuses, and participated in the Chattanooga Highland Park Boys Club of America.

The twins were active members of the Chattanooga Racqueteers, a tennis organization that promotes youth development in the sport of tennis. Their commitment to this endeavor paid dividends — the boys led their high school, Brainerd High, Chattanooga, to its first-ever state competition appearance in 1999, and again in 2001. It ended with an invitation to join the U.S. Tennis Association, earning rankings in the state of Tennessee.

As much as the brothers were committed to community organizations, their overarching aspiration was always to serve others by answering an even greater call — to serve in the Air Force. Nicholas and Nathan took advantage of the Air Force buddy program, joining the delayed-entry program and waiting a year to go to basic military training together in the administrator Air Force specialty code.

The twins were accustomed to the military lifestyle. Both parents served in the Army and their grandfather served in the Air Force for 23



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


