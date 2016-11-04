VIP visits Luke …

FROM LEFT: Lt. Gen. Darryl Roberson, head of the Air Education and Training Command, Brig. Gen. Brooke Leonard, 56th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Randy Kwiatkowski, 56th FW command chief, depart the flightline Oct. 19 following Roberson’s arrival at Luke Air Force Base. Roberson, along with a group of civic leaders from communities surrounding AETC bases throughout the United States, took a tour of the base to learn about Luke’s mission to train the world’s greatest F-16 and F-35 pilots.
