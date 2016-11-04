The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

November 4, 2016
 

VIP visits Luke

Airman 1st Class Ridge Shan
FROM LEFT: Lt. Gen. Darryl Roberson, head of the Air Education and Training Command, Brig. Gen. Brooke Leonard, 56th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Randy Kwiatkowski, 56th FW command chief, depart the flightline Oct. 19 following Roberson’s arrival at Luke Air Force Base. Roberson, along with a group of civic leaders from communities surrounding AETC bases throughout the United States, took a tour of the base to learn about Luke’s mission to train the world’s greatest F-16 and F-35 pilots.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


Commentary

‘#BeThere’ before the call

When the phone rings in the middle of the night, it’s like an alarm going off in your brain. No one calls at one in the morning to say they were “just thinking of you.” I received one of those calls 13 years ago and woke to my mom telling me my dad had died...
 
Uncategorized

‘You failed … or did you? Analyzing failure, realizing success

Editors note: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Air Force, Defense Department or the U.S. government. AL UDEID AIR BASE, Qatar — “We have an issue. I’ll call him in and figure out why he failed to …,”...
 
Sports

Sports Shorts

Youth B-ball clinic The Phoenix Suns Youth Basketball Clinic is 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 10 at the 56th Force Support Squadron Youth Center for ages 6 to 17. Admission is free, and a Phoenix Suns mystery player will make a special appearance. For more information, call 623-856-7470. Squadron challenge Two squadrons compete in a...
 
