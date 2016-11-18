The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Air Force

November 18, 2016
 

Air Force promotions eliminates time-in-grade, time-in-service points

Kat Bailey
JB San Antonio-Randolph, Texas

Time-in-grade and time-in-service points in active duty enlisted promotion consideration will be eliminated beginning with the 17E7 master sergeant promotion cycle, and all future promotion cycles, the Air Force recently announced.

This is the final step in a gradual reduction of points for TIG/TIS that occurred one-third at a time over three years as part of the new enlisted evaluation and promotion systems employed in 2015.

In order to create a framework that effectively encourages and captures performance-based service, overall enlisted performance report points for the Weighted Airman Promotion System increased while TIG/TIS points were reduced gradually with the goal to remove them completely.

The changes to the enlisted evaluation and promotion systems are intended to ensure performance carries the most weight when calculating points for promotion selection.

Airmen will continue to complete their WAPS testing and have their test scores combined with their other weighted factors.

The elimination of TIG/TIS points is effective with 17E7, 17E6, 17E5 and 17E9 promotion cycles.

Additional details regarding WAPS and enlisted promotions are available on myPers. Click the Promotion link from the active duty enlisted landing page or select “Active Duty AF Enlisted” from the dropdown menu and search “WAPS.”

For more information about Air Force personnel programs, visit myPers.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


