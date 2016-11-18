F-16 Fighting Falcon participates in refueling mission out of Luke

First Lt. Justin Greenway, 70th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, leads a Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps group to a KC-10 Extender from Travis Air Force Base, Calif. Nov. 16, 2016 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Members of the group were a part of JROTC and spouses of the pilots that flew the mission.



A KC-10 Extender is parked on the runway Nov. 16, 2016 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The KC-10 came from Travis Air Force Base, Calif. to participate in an aerial refueling operations with F-16s here at Luke.



First Lt. Justin Greenway, 70th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, and 1st Lt. Mike Polito, 6th ARS pilot, fly a KC-10 extender aircraft during a refueling mission out of Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2016. The KC-10, from Travis Air Force Base, Calif. flew in support of the F-16 pilot training mission.



Master Sgt. Charleda Dedeaux, 56th Operations Support Squadron superintendent of current operations, looks out the window at an F-16 during an aerial refueling mission Nov. 16, 2016 out of Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.



Tech. Sgt. Alan Greene, 70th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, lowers the boom to an F-16 Fighting Falcon during an aerial refueling mission out of Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2016. F-16 pilots train on refueling operations to be prepared for longer mission requirements.



An F-16 Fighting Falcon approaches the boom of a KC-10 extender aircraft during an aerial refueling mission out of Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2016. F-16 pilots train on aerial refueling operations to be prepared for longer mission requirements.



An F-16 Fighting Falcon gets refueled from a KC-10 Extender, during an aerial refueling mission Nov. 16, 2016 out of Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. F-16 pilots train on aerial refueling operations to be prepared for longer mission requirements.



The view from the KC-10 Extender boom port window Nov. 16, 2016 out of Travis Air Force Base, Calif. F-16 pilots train on aerial refueling operations to be prepared for longer mission requirements.



An F-16 Fighting Falcon participates in a refueling mission out of Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2016. F-16 pilots train on aerial refueling operations to be prepared for longer missions.



First Lt. Justin Greenway, 70th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, approaches the runway in a KC-10 extender aircraft at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2016. The KC-10, from Travis Air Force Base, Calif. flew in support of the F-16 pilot training mission.



First Lt. Justin Greenway, 70th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, taxis in from the runway in a KC-10 extender at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2016. The KC-10, from Travis Air Force Base, Calif. flew in support of the F-16 pilot training mission.