The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

November 18, 2016
 

F-16 Fighting Falcon participates in refueling mission out of Luke

luke-f16a

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

First Lt. Justin Greenway, 70th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, leads a Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps group to a KC-10 Extender from Travis Air Force Base, Calif. Nov. 16, 2016 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Members of the group were a part of JROTC and spouses of the pilots that flew the mission.
 

luke-f16b

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

A KC-10 Extender is parked on the runway Nov. 16, 2016 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The KC-10 came from Travis Air Force Base, Calif. to participate in an aerial refueling operations with F-16s here at Luke.
 

luke-f16c

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley

First Lt. Justin Greenway, 70th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, and 1st Lt. Mike Polito, 6th ARS pilot, fly a KC-10 extender aircraft during a refueling mission out of Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2016. The KC-10, from Travis Air Force Base, Calif. flew in support of the F-16 pilot training mission.
 

luke-f16d

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

Master Sgt. Charleda Dedeaux, 56th Operations Support Squadron superintendent of current operations, looks out the window at an F-16 during an aerial refueling mission Nov. 16, 2016 out of Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.
 

luke-f16e

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley

Tech. Sgt. Alan Greene, 70th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, lowers the boom to an F-16 Fighting Falcon during an aerial refueling mission out of Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2016. F-16 pilots train on refueling operations to be prepared for longer mission requirements.
 

luke-f16f

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley

An F-16 Fighting Falcon approaches the boom of a KC-10 extender aircraft during an aerial refueling mission out of Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2016. F-16 pilots train on aerial refueling operations to be prepared for longer mission requirements.
 

luke-f16g

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

An F-16 Fighting Falcon gets refueled from a KC-10 Extender, during an aerial refueling mission Nov. 16, 2016 out of Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. F-16 pilots train on aerial refueling operations to be prepared for longer mission requirements.
 

luke-f16h

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

The view from the KC-10 Extender boom port window Nov. 16, 2016 out of Travis Air Force Base, Calif. F-16 pilots train on aerial refueling operations to be prepared for longer mission requirements.
 

luke-f16i

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley

An F-16 Fighting Falcon participates in a refueling mission out of Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2016. F-16 pilots train on aerial refueling operations to be prepared for longer missions.
 

luke-f16j

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley

First Lt. Justin Greenway, 70th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, approaches the runway in a KC-10 extender aircraft at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2016. The KC-10, from Travis Air Force Base, Calif. flew in support of the F-16 pilot training mission.
 

luke-f16k

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley

First Lt. Justin Greenway, 70th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, taxis in from the runway in a KC-10 extender at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2016. The KC-10, from Travis Air Force Base, Calif. flew in support of the F-16 pilot training mission.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Luther Mitchell Jr.

Luke’s senior leaders reveal 56th Fighter Wing new mission, vision, beliefs

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Luther Mitchell Jr. Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard, 56th Fighter Wing commander, reveals the 56th FW’s new mission, vision and beliefs during a Thunderbolt Huddle Nov. 4, 2016, at Club Five Six. T...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Veterans

Retirees seeking foreign government employment need pre-approval

Military retirees seeking any civil employment with a foreign government agency — or any instrumentality of a foreign government agency — must apply for permission in advance or risk losing their military retirement pay. For retired Airmen, the Secretary of the Air Force and Secretary of State serve as approval authorities for requests, though the...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

2016 Scientific Applications Specialist Award nomination packages due by Dec. 1

The 2016 Scientific Applications Specialist Award nomination packages are due to the Air Force Personnel Center no later than Dec. 1. This awards program recognizes the Outstanding Air Force Scientific Applications Specialist in three distinct categories: technician, supervisor and manager. The objective of the program is to recognize an individual technician, supervisor, and manager for...
 
Full Story »

 