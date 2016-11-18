The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Veterans

November 18, 2016
 

Retirees seeking foreign government employment need pre-approval

Tammy Cournoyer
JB San Antonio-Randolph, Texas

Military retirees seeking any civil employment with a foreign government agency — or any instrumentality of a foreign government agency — must apply for permission in advance or risk losing their military retirement pay.

For retired Airmen, the Secretary of the Air Force and Secretary of State serve as approval authorities for requests, though the Air Force Personnel Center’s Retiree Services section functions as the administrative manager of the Foreign Government Employment program.

Legally, there are certain situations in which an employee receives compensation where the payment is indirectly received from a foreign state. Examples include consulting and legal services, as well as payments from domestic professional corporations. Before accepting employment, retirees should contact an ethics attorney at their local base legal office to discuss the implications, according to AFPC legal officials.

“The program is very complex and retirees need to know the rules anytime they consider working for a foreign government or a company in a foreign country, whether or not compensation is received,” said Bill Woody, the program’s acting manager at AFPC.

If retired Airmen start working for a foreign government without pre-employment approval, Woody says they take the risk of having to repay some or all of their retirement pay.

Air Force Instruction 36-2913, Request for Approval of Foreign Government Employment of Air Force Members, outlines the rules and necessary paperwork, as well as application instructions. The application package includes the Foreign Government Employment Memo, Foreign Government Employment Questionnaire and a Standard Form 312, Nondisclosure Agreement, which can all be found on the Air Force Retiree Services website Foreign Government Employment page.

Retirees can mail application packages to: AFPC Directorate of Airmen and Family Care, Airmen and Family Readiness Division, 550 C Street W, JBSA-Randolph TX 78150. Packages can also be faxed to 210-665-2322.

Retired Airmen with questions about foreign government employment can send email to afpc.retiree@us.af.mil. To protect personal privacy, applicants are asked not to include Social Security numbers or any other personally identifiable information in emails.

For more information about Air Force personnel programs, visit myPers.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


