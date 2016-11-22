The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


DoD

November 22, 2016
 

Two-year probationary period now in effect for new civilians

Richard Salomon
JB San Antonio-Randolph, Texas

All new federal employees appointed within the Department of Defense to permanent positions in the competitive service are now required to serve a two-year probationary period. 

The new requirement took effect Nov. 26, 2015, as part of the fiscal year 2016 National Defense Authorization Act. The change does not apply to employees appointed prior to that date or to those appointed in excepted service. The Office of the Secretary of Defense issued a policy memorandum Sept. 27, 2016, highlighting the change.   

The probationary period is used to determine an employee’s competence for continued employment in the federal government. During that time, supervisors monitor their work and track their overall job performance.  

To ensure all Air Force civilian employees are aware of the change, the Air Force Personnel Center recently sent out more than 8,000 automated emails to Air Force employees who may be affected. “We want to be proactive in getting the word out to our Air Force employees,” said Robbie Brown, civilian force management branch chief. “Our goal is to ensure our civilians have the right information at the right time so they can manage their careers more effectively.” 

As stated in the OASD policy memorandum, the longer probation period is needed because much of an employee’s first year is spent in training, various office rotations and in other project-specific tasks. 

“The longer probation period gives employees more time to demonstrate their skills,” said Brown. “It also allows supervisors to make proper performance assessments so they can more effectively evaluate job performance and work behaviors over time.” 

The one-year supervisory probationary period is not affected by the new two-year probationary period. Employees who are newly appointed to a supervisory position who are required to serve both a supervisory probationary period and a two-year probationary period will serve them concurrently. 

The new requirement also applies to those newly appointed to career senior executive service positions. Probationary periods can also vary when an employee is appointed to a new position outside his or her agency. 

For more information about the new two-year probationary period and Air Force personnel programs, go to the myPers.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

Civil Engineer Airmen use information system to map base

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams Senior Airman Ryan Holland, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron engineering technician, looks through the view finder of the Trimble Total Station 5600 during a Geographic Informa...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley

Prime Beef: Building morale, preparedness

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley Humvees parked in the ATSO (ability to survive and operate) compound during a Prime Beef exercise at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2016. The exercise reinforced skills ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Luther Mitchell Jr.

Luke’s senior leaders reveal 56th Fighter Wing new mission, vision, beliefs

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Luther Mitchell Jr. Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard, 56th Fighter Wing commander, reveals the 56th FW’s new mission, vision and beliefs during a Thunderbolt Huddle Nov. 4, 2016, at Club Five Six. T...
 
Full Story »

 