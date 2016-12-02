The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


DoD

December 2, 2016
 

2016 Federal Benefits Open Season runs through Dec. 12

Kat Bailey
JB San Antonio-Randolph, Texas

open-season
The Office of Personnel Management has set the dates for the 2016 Federal Benefits Open Season from Nov. 14 through Dec 12, which includes the Federal Employees Health Benefits program, the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance program and the Federal Flexible Spending Accounts program.

Open season gives federal employees and retirees the opportunity to review the 2017 rates and benefits and enroll in or change their health care coverage. They also have the opportunity to select supplemental dental and vision coverage as well as elect to participate in a tax-deferred Flexible Spending Account for health care and dependent care. 

New for 2017, all FEHB carrier plans will offer clinically appropriate and medically necessary treatment for children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. 

Most FEHB plans will see benefit and rate changes for 2017. Some plans are dropping out of the program, others are changing their service areas or coverage options while some new plans are entering the FEHB program. OPM encourages all employees to review their coverage during open season to decide what coverage and premiums best suit their needs for the upcoming year.

Enrollment for FSAFEDS, which will be administered by a new contractor in 2017, does not automatically continue from year to year. Employees need to reenroll every year to participate and can submit their enrollments directly through the FSAFEDS website at https://www.fsafeds.com/.

Open season is the only time to enroll, change enrollment or cancel coverage unless an employee has a qualifying life event. Open season enrollments or changes will be effective Jan. 1, 2017, for FEDVIP and FSAFEDS and Jan. 8, 2017, for FEHB coverage elections. 

Detailed information regarding open season, including a new plan comparison tool, can be found on the OPM website at https://www.opm.gov/healthcare-insurance/open-season/.

For more information about Air Force personnel programs, visit the myPers website at https://mypers.af.mil/.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Pedro Mota

Phase Shop Airmen oversee F-16 Preservation

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Pedro Mota Staff Sgt. Drew Hagen, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron phase team member, inspects an F-16 Fighting Falcon leading edge flap Nov. 23, 2016, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. T...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Salutes & Awards
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

EOD Airman receives Purple Heart

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook Tech. Sgt. Steven Dauck, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordinance disposal team leader, holds the Purple Heart Medal Nov. 30, 2016, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. D...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Heavy drinking: Highway to disaster

Heavy drinking is defined as consuming five or more standard drinks in one sitting. It is also considered “high risk” drinking due to the health concerns associated with drinking excessive amounts of alcohol. Many stories about heavy drinking are glamorized, not publicized, or forgotten altogether, so behaviors don’t change. Here’s a story that illustrates the...
 
Full Story »

 