2016 Federal Benefits Open Season runs through Dec. 12



The Office of Personnel Management has set the dates for the 2016 Federal Benefits Open Season from Nov. 14 through Dec 12, which includes the Federal Employees Health Benefits program, the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance program and the Federal Flexible Spending Accounts program.

Open season gives federal employees and retirees the opportunity to review the 2017 rates and benefits and enroll in or change their health care coverage. They also have the opportunity to select supplemental dental and vision coverage as well as elect to participate in a tax-deferred Flexible Spending Account for health care and dependent care.

New for 2017, all FEHB carrier plans will offer clinically appropriate and medically necessary treatment for children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Most FEHB plans will see benefit and rate changes for 2017. Some plans are dropping out of the program, others are changing their service areas or coverage options while some new plans are entering the FEHB program. OPM encourages all employees to review their coverage during open season to decide what coverage and premiums best suit their needs for the upcoming year.

Enrollment for FSAFEDS, which will be administered by a new contractor in 2017, does not automatically continue from year to year. Employees need to reenroll every year to participate and can submit their enrollments directly through the FSAFEDS website at https://www.fsafeds.com/.

Open season is the only time to enroll, change enrollment or cancel coverage unless an employee has a qualifying life event. Open season enrollments or changes will be effective Jan. 1, 2017, for FEDVIP and FSAFEDS and Jan. 8, 2017, for FEHB coverage elections.

Detailed information regarding open season, including a new plan comparison tool, can be found on the OPM website at https://www.opm.gov/healthcare-insurance/open-season/.

For more information about Air Force personnel programs, visit the myPers website at https://mypers.af.mil/.