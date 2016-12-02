56th FW announces quarterly awards

The following individuals are 2016 56th Fighter Wing third quarter award winners:
Airman: Airman 1st Class Christopher Mashek, 56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
NCO: Tech. Sgt. Jody Hill, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Senior NCO: Senior Master Sgt. Marc Sellers, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron
Company grade officer: 2nd Lt. Shaun Chaplin, 56th Comptroller Squadron
Field grade officer: Maj. Eric Wright, 56th Operations Support Squadron
Company grade officer instructor: Capt. John Widmer, 54th OSS
Field grade officer instructor: Maj. Brian Hellesto, 56th Training Squadron
Civilian (Category I): Kristi Holmes, 56th Medical Operations Squadron
Civilian (Category II): Garth Alexander, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron
Civilian (Category III): Matthew Hutchings, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron
Key spouse: Margaret Leal, 56th EMS
Ceremonial honor guardsman: Senior Airman Roger Combs, 56th AMXS
Outstanding dorm resident: Airman 1st Class Jacob McElroy, 56th AMXS