607th ACS graduates 34

The 607th Air Control Squadron graduated 34 students in October and November:
Distinguished graduates: Senior Airman Steven Choi, 726th ACS and Airman 1st Class David Logan, 116th ACS.
Other graduates according to course:
Surveillance tech
726th ACS
Airman 1st Class Kyle Ford
134th ACS
Senior Airman Oliver Hughes and Airman 1st Class Matthew Means
606th ACS
Airmen 1st Class Eric Cooke and Lucia Roberts, Airman Angela Tarr, and Airmen 1st Class Dayna Williams and Nicholas Williams
729th ACS
Airmen 1st Class Claudia Franco and Michelle Huynh and Airman Joseph Jackson
Weapons director
132nd Distributed Training Operations Center
Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Fulton
607th ACS
Staff Sgt. Laton Kyles
726th ACS
Senior Airman Kyle Gregory
729th ACS
Senior Airmen John Babauta, Shala Hartzog and Christopher Ortiz
Undergrad weapons director
111th Air Support Operations
Tech. Sgt. Justin Fajardo
116th ACS
Airman 1st Class Lindsie Gallardo
123rd ACS
Staff Sgt. Matthew Doxsey
133rd Test Squadron
Staff Sgt. Samantha Niel
141st ACS
Airman 1st Class Cesar Moreno
337th ACS
Senior Airman Tiffany Swanson
607th ACS
Senior Airman Alexander Ramon
608th Air and Space
Operations Center
Senior Airman Kenneth Moore
612th AOC
Airman 1st Class Conor Hawkins
621st ACS
Airman 1st Class Lucas Bodden
726th ACS
Airman 1st Class Mariana Alvarez and Senior Airman Marielle Martin
729th ACS
Senior Airmen Christopher Kinney and Jesse Streng
81st Range Control Squadron
Senior Airman Christopher Gordon