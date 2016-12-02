The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


December 2, 2016
 

607th ACS graduates 34

Courtesy of Cynthia Brophy, 607th ACS

The 607th Air Control Squadron graduated 34 students in October and November:

Distinguished graduates: Senior Airman Steven Choi, 726th ACS and Airman 1st Class David Logan, 116th ACS.

Other graduates according to course:

Surveillance tech

726th ACS

Airman 1st Class Kyle Ford

134th ACS

Senior Airman Oliver Hughes and Airman 1st Class Matthew Means

606th ACS

Airmen 1st Class Eric Cooke and Lucia Roberts, Airman Angela Tarr, and Airmen 1st Class Dayna Williams and Nicholas Williams

729th ACS

Airmen 1st Class Claudia Franco and Michelle Huynh and Airman Joseph Jackson

Weapons director

132nd Distributed Training Operations Center

Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Fulton

607th ACS

Staff Sgt. Laton Kyles

726th ACS

Senior Airman Kyle Gregory

729th ACS

Senior Airmen John Babauta, Shala Hartzog and Christopher Ortiz

Undergrad weapons director

111th Air Support Operations

Tech. Sgt. Justin Fajardo

116th ACS

Airman 1st Class Lindsie Gallardo

123rd ACS

Staff Sgt. Matthew Doxsey

133rd Test Squadron

Staff Sgt. Samantha Niel

141st ACS

Airman 1st Class Cesar Moreno

337th ACS

Senior Airman Tiffany Swanson

607th ACS

Senior Airman Alexander Ramon

608th Air and Space
Operations Center

Senior Airman Kenneth Moore

612th AOC

Airman 1st Class Conor Hawkins

621st ACS

Airman 1st Class Lucas Bodden

726th ACS

Airman 1st Class Mariana Alvarez and Senior Airman Marielle Martin

729th ACS

Senior Airmen Christopher Kinney and Jesse Streng

81st Range Control Squadron

Senior Airman Christopher Gordon



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


Commentary

Heavy drinking: Highway to disaster

Heavy drinking is defined as consuming five or more standard drinks in one sitting. It is also considered “high risk” drinking due to the health concerns associated with drinking excessive amounts of alcohol. Many stories about heavy drinking are glamorized, not publicized, or forgotten altogether, so behaviors don’t change. Here’s a story that illustrates the...
 
Commentary

Tbolt recalls father with love, respect, admiration

“Duty, Honor, Country!” This phrase was uttered by the great Gen. Douglas MacArthur May 12, 1962, in his acceptance speech of the Sylvanus Thayer Award at the U.S. Military Academy. It has withstood the test of time and become the rallying cry for men and women in uniform and those who are, in one way...
 
News

In Brief

Holiday gate closures The North Gate will be closed Dec. 24, 25, 26-27 and Jan. 1, 2017. The Kachina Gate will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, 2017. Scholarships The Luke Spouses Club is accepting applications for the annual scholarship program for military dependents seeking financial aid for fall 2017. Applications, eligibility requirements and...
 
