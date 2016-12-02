ALS graduates 35 senior airmen

The John L. Rhodes Airman Leadership School graduated 35 senior airmen Oct. 27 in class 16-7.
The award winners are:
John L. Levitow Award: Robert Shilander, 756th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Distinguished graduates: Timothy Wallace, 56th Medical Operations Squadron; Mark Edwards, 756th AMXS; and Kevin Noonan, 943rd Mission Support Flight
Commandant’s Award: Regina Fragale, 120th Operations Support Squadron
Academic achievement: Richard Morffi, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Physical training
Fire breather
Male: Marcos Esparza, 752nd AMXS
Female: Lacey Belen, 56th Force Support Squadron
Other graduates are:
607th Air Control Squadron
Dequez Burney
56th Maintenance Group
Steven Dolinsek
56th Component
Maintenance Squadron
Christina Varland
56th Equipment
Maintenance Squadron
David Andrews, Joshua Neumann, Michael Nuciforo and Kamien Timmons
56th AMXS
Christopher Carrillo, Hayden Crum, Daniel Green, Nicholas Kearse, Tyler Sherman, Caleb Staton and Tyler Thompson
756th AMXS
Ammanuel Berhe and David Klein
56th Civil Engineer Squadron
Kristina Marie Inocencio
56th Communications Squadron
Nicholas Burnett, Stephanie Riffle and Andrew Shepherd
56th Force Support Squadron
Miranda Douglas
56th LRS
Zachary Buzard, Joshua Claxtonscott and Alejandro Diaz
56th Medical Support Squadron
Smitty Burgess
944th LRS
Joseph Ferral
161st Maintenance Squadron
Matthew Stieg
752nd AMXS
Marcos Esparza