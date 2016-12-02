The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Salutes & Awards

December 2, 2016
 

ALS graduates 35 senior airmen

Courtesy of Tech. Sgt. Danielle Cook
56th FSS

The John L. Rhodes Airman Leadership School graduated 35 senior airmen Oct. 27 in class 16-7.

The award winners are:

John L. Levitow Award: Robert Shilander, 756th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Distinguished graduates: Timothy Wallace, 56th Medical Operations Squadron; Mark Edwards, 756th AMXS; and Kevin Noonan, 943rd Mission Support Flight

Commandant’s Award: Regina Fragale, 120th Operations Support Squadron

Academic achievement: Richard Morffi, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron

Physical training

Fire breather

Male: Marcos Esparza, 752nd AMXS

Female: Lacey Belen, 56th Force Support Squadron

Other graduates are:

607th Air Control Squadron

Dequez Burney

56th Maintenance Group

Steven Dolinsek

56th Component
Maintenance Squadron

Christina Varland

56th Equipment
Maintenance Squadron

David Andrews, Joshua Neumann, Michael Nuciforo and Kamien Timmons

56th AMXS

Christopher Carrillo, Hayden Crum, Daniel Green, Nicholas Kearse, Tyler Sherman, Caleb Staton and Tyler Thompson

756th AMXS

Ammanuel Berhe and David Klein

56th Civil Engineer Squadron

Kristina Marie Inocencio

56th Communications Squadron

Nicholas Burnett, Stephanie Riffle and Andrew Shepherd

56th Force Support Squadron

Miranda Douglas

56th LRS

Zachary Buzard, Joshua Claxtonscott and Alejandro Diaz

56th Medical Support Squadron

Smitty Burgess

944th LRS

Joseph Ferral

161st Maintenance Squadron

Matthew Stieg

752nd AMXS

Marcos Esparza



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


