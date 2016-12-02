Holiday gate closures

The North Gate will be closed Dec. 24, 25, 26-27 and Jan. 1, 2017. The Kachina Gate will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, 2017.

Scholarships

The Luke Spouses Club is accepting applications for the annual scholarship program for military dependents seeking financial aid for fall 2017. Applications, eligibility requirements and more information can be found at www.lukespousesclub.org. Applications must be received no later than Feb. 28, 2017.

Thrift shop

The Thrift Shop is now open, located in Bldg. 750 at the intersection of Bong Lane and Phantom Street. Hours are

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Friday for sales and 10 a.m. to

1 p.m. for consignments and donations. The shop will close Dec. 16

and reopen on Jan. 4, 2017. All proceeds from the Thrift Shop go back into the community in the form of college scholarships for military dependents and grants to on-base organizations and local charities. For more information on volunteering, consigning or shopping, call 623-935-5782 during business hours.

Blitz Lounge now open

Watch sports, eat, drink, play games at Blitz Lounge in Community Commons. The hours are open until 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call Community Commons at 623-856-7152.

Fit family ski/snowboard trip

The 56th Force Support Squadron Youth Center Programs is featuring a Fit Family ski/snowboarding family trip

4:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7 at Arizona Snowbowl. The event is for active-duty members and Defense Department employees and immediate family members ages 4 and up. Parents must attend with their children. The cost is $20 per person and includes transportation. Limited seating so sign up today. For more information, call 623-856-2684.

Library babytime

The Luke Air Force Base Library offers Babytime, an introduction to action, nursery rhymes, songs, and books in a one-on-one setting for ages 18 months and younger, at

9:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Admission is free. For more information, call 856-7191.

Toastmasters on base

Toastmasters meets noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays in Bldg. 1150, 3rd Floor Conference Room. Improve communication and leadership skills through friendly, constructive exercises involving prepared and impromptu speaking, and group leadership. Instructional materials are provided. The cost is $20 to join and $7 per month thereafter. For more information, call Lynne Nutter at 623-856-8711.

Talent competition

The Air Force Worldwide Talent Competition is for active duty, Guard or Reserve servicemembers who would like to vie for a cash prize. First place wins $1,000 and second place wins $500 in each of six categories. Best of show wins $500 plus a professional video shoot and a chance to compete for the Air force Entertainer of the Year grand prize, which includes $2,500 cash and either a professional recording session or professional training. For more information, go to MyAirForceLife.com/Entertainer.

Comprehensive Airman Fitness training

Comprehensive Airman Fitness Training is Dec. 20 through 22. It is a three-day course for Airmen or Defense Department employees who endorse the resiliency program. Resilience training assistants provide awareness education and skill development techniques for Airmen and their families while enhancing individual resilience across the four domains of CAF: mental, physical, social, and spiritual. For more information, or to schedule a particular skill training for your unit or squadron before the dates, call Sharon Kozak at 623-856-2716.

Volunteer today

Opportunities to support the community by volunteering at community events are available. Receive community service hours and meet new people. Most shifts are three to four hours.

Events:

• Dec. 3 Avondale Winterfest

– 2 to 5 p.m. set up or 4:30 to 9 p.m. event help

• Dec. 10 Hometown Christmas Parade

–7 to 10 a.m. set up or 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. event help

To sign up, go to www.gbump.com.