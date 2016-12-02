The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


News

December 2, 2016
 

In Brief

Holiday gate closures

The North Gate will be closed Dec. 24, 25, 26-27 and Jan. 1, 2017. The Kachina Gate will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, 2017.

Scholarships

The Luke Spouses Club is accepting applications for the annual scholarship program for military dependents seeking financial aid for fall 2017. Applications, eligibility requirements and more information can be found at www.lukespousesclub.org. Applications must be received no later than Feb. 28, 2017.

Thrift shop

The Thrift Shop is now open, located in Bldg. 750 at the intersection of Bong Lane and Phantom Street. Hours are
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Friday for sales and 10 a.m. to
1 p.m. for consignments and donations.  The shop will close Dec. 16
and reopen on Jan. 4, 2017. All proceeds from the Thrift Shop go back into the community in the form of college scholarships for military dependents and grants to on-base organizations and local charities.  For more information on volunteering, consigning or shopping, call 623-935-5782 during business hours.

Blitz Lounge now open

Watch sports, eat, drink, play games at Blitz Lounge in Community Commons. The hours are open until 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call Community Commons at 623-856-7152.

Fit family ski/snowboard trip

The 56th Force Support Squadron Youth Center Programs is featuring a Fit Family ski/snowboarding family trip
4:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7 at Arizona Snowbowl. The event is for active-duty members and Defense Department employees and immediate family members ages 4 and up. Parents must attend with their children. The cost is $20 per person and includes transportation. Limited seating so sign up today. For more information, call 623-856-2684.

Library babytime

The Luke Air Force Base Library offers Babytime, an introduction to action, nursery rhymes, songs, and books in a one-on-one setting for ages 18 months and younger, at
9:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Admission is free. For more information, call 856-7191.

Toastmasters on base

Toastmasters meets noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays in Bldg. 1150, 3rd Floor Conference Room. Improve communication and leadership skills through friendly, constructive exercises involving prepared and impromptu speaking, and group leadership. Instructional materials are provided. The cost is $20 to join and $7 per month thereafter. For more information, call Lynne Nutter at 623-856-8711.

Talent competition

The Air Force Worldwide Talent Competition is for active duty, Guard or Reserve servicemembers who would like to vie for a cash prize. First place wins $1,000 and second place wins $500 in each of six categories. Best of show wins $500 plus a professional video shoot and a chance to compete for the Air force Entertainer of the Year grand prize, which includes $2,500 cash and either a professional recording session or professional training. For more information, go to MyAirForceLife.com/Entertainer.

Comprehensive Airman Fitness training

Comprehensive Airman Fitness Training is Dec. 20 through 22. It is a three-day course for Airmen or Defense Department employees who endorse the resiliency program. Resilience training assistants provide awareness education and skill development techniques for Airmen and their families while enhancing individual resilience across the four domains of CAF: mental, physical, social, and spiritual. For more information, or to schedule a particular skill training for your unit or squadron before the dates, call Sharon Kozak at 623-856-2716.

Volunteer today

Opportunities to support the community by volunteering at community events are available. Receive community service hours and meet new people. Most shifts are three to four hours.

Events:

• Dec. 3 Avondale Winterfest
– 2 to 5 p.m. set up or 4:30 to 9 p.m. event help

• Dec. 10 Hometown Christmas Parade
–7 to 10 a.m. set up or 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. event help

To sign up, go to www.gbump.com.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Commentary

Heavy drinking: Highway to disaster

Heavy drinking is defined as consuming five or more standard drinks in one sitting. It is also considered “high risk” drinking due to the health concerns associated with drinking excessive amounts of alcohol. Many stories about heavy drinking are glamorized, not publicized, or forgotten altogether, so behaviors don’t change. Here’s a story that illustrates the...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Tbolt recalls father with love, respect, admiration

“Duty, Honor, Country!” This phrase was uttered by the great Gen. Douglas MacArthur May 12, 1962, in his acceptance speech of the Sylvanus Thayer Award at the U.S. Military Academy. It has withstood the test of time and become the rallying cry for men and women in uniform and those who are, in one way...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Salutes & Awards

56th FW announces quarterly awards

The following individuals are 2016 56th Fighter Wing third quarter award winners: Airman: Airman 1st Class Christopher Mashek, 56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron NCO: Tech. Sgt. Jody Hill, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron Senior NCO: Senior Master Sgt. Marc Sellers, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Company grade officer: 2nd Lt. Shaun Chaplin, 56th Comptroller Squadron Field grade officer:...
 
Full Story »

 