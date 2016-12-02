Tbolts bring home AETC awards

The following received Air Education and Training Command-level awards:
2017 Commander-in-Chief’s Installation Excellence: Luke Air Force Base
2016 Aviation Resource Management
NCO: Staff Sgt. Adrian Parker, 56th Operations Support Squadron
Senior NCO: Master Sgt. Benjamin Taylor, 62nd Fighter Squadron
2016 Weapons Safety Manager: Thomas Todd, 56th FW Safety
2016 Public Affairs Communication Excellence
56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs
Airman: Airman 1st Class Ridge Shan, 56th Fighter Wing PA
Civilian (Category II): Kiley Dougherty, 56th FW PA
2016 Financial Management and Comptroller
Financial Management officer: 2nd Lt. Shaun Chaplin, 56th Comptroller Squadron
Financial Analysis office: 56th CPTS