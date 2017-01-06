The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

January 6, 2017
 

• MISSION • VISION • BELIEFS

Courtesy of 56th FW Public Affairs

Brig. Gen. Brooke Leonard, 56th Fighter Wing commander,
revealed the 56th FW’s new mission, vision and beliefs Nov. 4, 2016.

“The mission is why we are here, the vision is what we want to be, and the
beliefs are core descriptions of what we value and how we operate,” Leonard said.

Mission:

We build the future of airpower

“We are the largest fighter wing in the United States Air Force and contribute greatly to the future of airpower,” Leonard said. “Not only does airpower reside in our fighter pilot production, it is the intelligence officers we send to operational units, and the maintenance crew chiefs we graduate. It is the partnerships with downtown facilities that train folks across the medical field, command and control, and the air battle managers we produce. What we do now will have a lasting effect on the Air Force.”

Vision:

We will lead the Air Force in developing Airmen and training fighter pilots

“This vision statement first calls out our top priority – to develop our Airmen personally and professionally,” said Chief Master Sgt. Randy Kwiatkowski, 56th FW command chief. “Each personal and professional program serves as fence posts to stabilize an Airman’s career path.”

Beliefs:

• We value people, ideas and then things

• We are called to lead and at our best when working in teams

• We have the greatest impact when we focus on culture with a campaign mindset

• We must diligently communicate, prioritize and solve problems as stewards of our nation’s treasure

• We can change the Air Force from the 56th FW

“These beliefs represent a clear calling toward excellence on a larger scale and with a look toward the effect today’s actions will have for years to come,” Leonard said.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Salutes & Awards

AETC declares award winners

The following individuals or units received an Air, Education and Training Command awards: Lt. Gen. Leo Marquez Award Aircraft maintenance Technician: Airman 1st Class Alexander Milward, 56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Munitions/missile maintenance Technician: Airman 1st Class Nkosi Jones, 56th AMXS Technician supervisor: Staff Sgt. Joshua Nix, 54th AMXS Supervisor manager: Senior Master Sgt...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Salutes & Awards

FW announces quarterly awards

The following individuals are quarterly award winners: Airman: Senior Airman Alexander Hayden, 56th Comptroller Squadron NCO: Tech. Sgt. Rosalind Wilson, 56th Fighter Wing Chapel Senior NCO: Master Sgt. Antonio Bell, 56th FW Inspector General Company grade officer: Capt. Charles Henderlite, 56th FW Plans and Programs Civilian (Category I): Melissa Hohn, 56th CPTS Civilian (Category II):...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Salutes & Awards

607th ACS graduates 26

The 607th Air control Squadron graduated 26 students: Weapons director 116th ACS Airman 1st Class David Logan U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Dylan Wakeland Weapons director – ground-based training 726th ACS Senior Airman Nicholas Bradley and Airman 1st Class Corey Farmer 116th ACS Senior Airman Vincent Ganassin 133rd Test Squadron Tech. Sgt. William Waychoff 255th ACS...
 
Full Story »

 