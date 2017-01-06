The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


News

January 6, 2017
 

2016 in Photos — 10

Senior Airman Devante Williams Senior Airman Devante Williams

Sparky the Fire Dog waves to base housing residents during the National Fire Prevention Week parade Oct. 15 at Luke Air Force Base. The parade consisted of members and vehicles from the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Services and the Hall of Flame Fire Museum.

Senior Airman Devante Williams Senior Airman Devante Williams

Senior Airman Savier Hernandez-Beltre, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron technician, gives out candy at the haunted house Oct. 30, 2015, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. It’s important that parents should take time to examine what their children receive while out celebrating a night of ghouls and goblins.

Senior Airman James Hensley Senior Airman James Hensley

Airmen received autographed banners from Frostee Rucker, Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle, Oct. 25 at Luke Air Force Base. Cardinals players and cheerleaders came to Luke to learn about the mission and to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly renovated Community Commons.

For more photos see printed or digital editorial.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

2016 in Photos — 12

Senior Airman Devante Williams Senior Airman Veron Sparks, 56th Force Support Squadron retirement and separations technician, poses for a photo Dec. 6 at Luke Air Force Base. Sparks used self-aid buddy care to help a woman who was a victim of a hit-and-run. Staff Sgt. Grace Lee Brig. Gen. Brook Leonard, 56th Fighter Wing commander,...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

2016 in Photos — 11

Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook Tech. Sgt. Steven Dauck, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team leader, holds the Purple Heart Nov. 30 at Luke Air Force Base. Dauck received a Purple Heart for his actions during a route clearance patrol where an improvised explosive device hit him Oct. 28, 2011, in Afghanistan. Senior...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

2016 in Photos — 9

Senior Airman Devante Williams Senior Airman Koraye Williams, 56th Comptroller Squadron finance technician, and Senior Airman Vernon Sparks, 56th Force Support Squadron career development technician, clean kayaks Sept. 21 during the National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic held in San Diego. Senior Airman James Hensley Maj. Nathan Heguy, 62nd Fighter Squadron fighter pilot, greets Casey O’neal,...
 
Full Story »

 