2016 in Photos — 11

Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook
Tech. Sgt. Steven Dauck, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team leader, holds the Purple Heart Nov. 30 at Luke Air Force Base. Dauck received a Purple Heart for his actions during a route clearance patrol where an improvised explosive device hit him Oct. 28, 2011, in Afghanistan.
Senior Airman Devante Williams
Senior Airman Ryan Holland, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron engineering technician, looks through the viewfinder of the Trimble Total Station 5600 during a geographic information systems demonstration Nov. 16 at Luke Air Force Base. Holland and the 56th CES Engineering Flight is in charge of developing maps and sketching plans for events such as an airshow or wing-level events.
Senior Airman Devante Williams
Kyle Busch, NASCAR driver, signs the garage pass of Airmen Logan Mejia, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Aircraft Metals apprentice, Nov. 13 during a visit through the garages during the Can-Am 500 at Phoenix International Raceway. Busch talked with Airmen and autographed gear.
