2016 in Photos — 3

Staff Sgt. Grace Lee
Senior Airman Anna Sherman, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment journeyman, practices fitting an Improved Outer Tactical Vest on Senior Airman Georgette Moore, 56th LRS IPE journeyman, at Luke Air Force Base. IPE Airmen issue mobility oriented protection gear, outer tactical vests, helmets and more.
Airman 1st Class Ridge Shan
The attendees of the 2015 Maintenance Professional of the Year banquet listen as speeches and presentations are made March 5 at Luke Air Force Base. Attendees included maintenance Airmen, personnel and their families. Members of the Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard presented ceremonial honors during the singing of the national anthem and the POW/MIA ceremony.
Staff Sgt. Staci Miller
A 62nd Fighter Squadron F-35 Lightning II successfully employed four laser-guided bombs March 15 on the Barry M. Goldwater Range, the first weapons release by F-35s from Luke Air Force Base.
For more photos see printed or digital editorial.