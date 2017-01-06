2016 in Photos — 5

Senior Airman Devante Williams
Master Sgt. Anne Baker, soprano vocalist with the U.S. Air Force Singing Sergeants, sang the national anthem for her birth son’s pilot graduation May 20 at Luke Air Force Base.
F-16 fighting Falcons and F-35 Lightning IIs from the 56th Fighter Wing fly side-by-side during a large-force exercise April 18 through 29 at Luke Air Force Base. The LFE is the culmination of eight months of training integrating different platforms from different bases utilizing air-to-air and air-to-surface tactics.
A Luke Air Force Base F-35 Lightning II accepts fuel from a KC -135 Stratotanker May 5 at 21,000 feet above Arizona.
