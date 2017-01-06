607th ACS graduates 26

The 607th Air control Squadron graduated 26 students:
Weapons director
116th ACS
Airman 1st Class David Logan
U.S. Marine Corps
Sgt. Dylan Wakeland
Weapons director – ground-based training
726th ACS
Senior Airman Nicholas Bradley and Airman 1st Class Corey Farmer
116th ACS
Senior Airman Vincent Ganassin
133rd Test Squadron
Tech. Sgt. William Waychoff
255th ACS
Tech. Sgt. Christopher Johnsin
607th ACS
Senior Airman Thyrelle Corbin
609th Air and Space
Operations Center
Airman 1st Class Jonathan Rose
729th ACS
Senior Airman James Litteral
Electronic Protection technician
606th ACS
Senior Airman Jalil Martin
729th ACS
Airmen 1st Class Demitria Cervantes, Macklin Hkuhar, Emily Holcomb and Logan Kelly, and Senior Airman Hannah McLendon
Interface Control technician
606th ACS
Airman 1st Class Kristopher Blauvelt
726th ACS
Staff Sgt. Anthony Graham
729th ACS
Airmen 1st Class Tristen Cook, Heather Holgate and Justin McGovern, Senior Airmen Eric Scibetta and Christopher Simon, and Airman 1st Class Austin Wester
Air Weapons officer
966th Airborne Air Control Squadron
Capt. Ambar Carrillo
960th AACS
Capt. Jason Iuen