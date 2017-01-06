The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Salutes & Awards

January 6, 2017
 

607th ACS graduates 26

The 607th Air control Squadron graduated 26 students:

Weapons director

116th ACS

Airman 1st Class David Logan

U.S. Marine Corps

Sgt. Dylan Wakeland

Weapons director – ground-based training

726th ACS

Senior Airman Nicholas Bradley and Airman 1st Class Corey Farmer

116th ACS

Senior Airman Vincent Ganassin

133rd Test Squadron

Tech. Sgt. William Waychoff

255th ACS

Tech. Sgt. Christopher Johnsin

607th ACS

Senior Airman Thyrelle Corbin

609th Air and Space
Operations Center

Airman 1st Class Jonathan Rose

729th ACS

Senior Airman James Litteral

Electronic Protection technician

606th ACS

Senior Airman Jalil Martin

729th ACS

Airmen 1st Class Demitria Cervantes, Macklin Hkuhar, Emily Holcomb and Logan Kelly, and Senior Airman Hannah McLendon

Interface Control technician

606th ACS

Airman 1st Class Kristopher Blauvelt

726th ACS

Staff Sgt. Anthony Graham

729th ACS

Airmen 1st Class Tristen Cook, Heather Holgate and Justin McGovern, Senior Airmen Eric Scibetta and Christopher Simon, and Airman 1st Class Austin Wester

Air Weapons officer

966th Airborne Air Control Squadron

Capt. Ambar Carrillo

960th AACS

Capt. Jason Iuen



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


