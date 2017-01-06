AETC declares award winners

The following individuals or units received an Air, Education and Training Command awards:
Lt. Gen. Leo Marquez Award
Aircraft maintenance
Technician: Airman 1st Class Alexander Milward, 56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Munitions/missile maintenance
Technician: Airman 1st Class Nkosi Jones,
56th AMXS
Technician supervisor: Staff Sgt. Joshua Nix,
54th AMXS
Supervisor manager: Senior Master Sgt. Gabriel Flagg, 56th AMXS
Company grade manager: 1st Lt. Mariana Tamariz, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron
Air Force Outstanding Aircrew Flight Equipment
Senior NCO: Master Sgt. Robert Nelson, 56th Operations Support Squadron
Large program: 56th OSS
Clements McMullen Memorial Daedalian Weapon System Maintenance Trophy:
56th Maintenance Group and 54th Fighter Group
Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Jacobson
(Formally recognizes outstanding accomplishments and war fighting contributions of the Air Force’s youngest warriors)
Senior Airman Ryan Kneafsey, 56th Security Forces Squadron
Outstanding Contracting superintendent
Master Sgt. Shane Cummins, 56th Contracting Squadron
Medical service award winners
Medium-size dental clinic: 56th Dental Squadron
Medical Service Corp Commitment to Excellence: Lt. Col. Virgil Scott, 56th Medical Support Squadron
Clinical dentist: Maj. Benjamin Gantt, 56th DS
Laboratory Airman: Staff Sgt. Eileen Grizzard, 56th MDSS