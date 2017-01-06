Coffee trolley

The Coffee Trolley serves coffee, tea, Italian soda hot chocolate, desserts and more 6 to 11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Community Commons. For more information, go to lukeevents.com.

Book club

Read or listen to “Bel Canto” by Ann Pritchett and join the 56th Force Support Squadron Library Book Club at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at the library. For more information, call 623-856-7191.

Biggest Loser

The 56th Force Support Squadron Bryant Fitness Center is featuring Luke’s Biggest Loser competition Jan. 9 through March 20. The event is free and includes a workshop, physical challenges, weigh-ins every two weeks and more. For more information, call 623-856-6241.

Scholarships

The Luke Spouses Club is accepting applications for the annual scholarship program for military dependents seeking financial aid for fall 2017. Applications, eligibility requirements and more information can be found at www.lukespousesclub.org. Applications must be received no later than Feb. 28.

Thrift shop

The Thrift Shop is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for sales and 10 a.m.

to 1 p.m. for consignments and donations Wednesdays and Fridays. There will be a grand reopening 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 21.

The shop will be open the third Saturday of the month in conjunction with the Airman’s Attic business hours. The Thrift Shop is located in Bldg. 750 at the intersection of Bong Lane and Phantom Street. All proceeds go back into the community in the form of college scholarships for military dependents and grants to on-base organizations and local charities. For more information on volunteering, consigning or shopping, call

623-935-5782 during business hours.

Blitz Lounge now open

Watch sports, eat, drink, play games at Blitz Lounge in Community Commons. The hours are open until 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call Community Commons at 623-856-7152.

Toastmasters on base

Toastmasters meets noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays in Bldg. 1150, 3rd Floor Conference Room. Improve communication and leadership skills through friendly, constructive exercises involving prepared and impromptu speaking, and group leadership. Instructional materials are provided. The cost is $20 to join and $7 per month thereafter. For more information, call Lynne Nutter at 623-856-8711.

Massage therapy

The Luke Air Force Base Bryant Fitness Center is offering massage therapy by appointment only. To book an appointment or for more information, call 623-856-6241 or 623-856-8299.

Youth of the year

Military youth of the year orientation for 13 through 18 is 8 to 5 p.m. Jan. 13. Sign up by Jan. 12 at the 56th Force Support Squadron Youth Center. For more information, call 623-856-7470.