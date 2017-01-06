The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

January 6, 2017
 

In Brief

Coffee trolley

The Coffee Trolley serves coffee, tea, Italian soda hot chocolate, desserts and more 6 to 11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Community Commons. For more information, go to lukeevents.com.

Book club

Read or listen to “Bel Canto” by Ann Pritchett and join the 56th Force Support Squadron Library Book Club at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at the library. For more information, call 623-856-7191.

Biggest Loser

The 56th Force Support Squadron Bryant Fitness Center is featuring Luke’s Biggest Loser competition Jan. 9 through March 20. The event is free and includes a workshop, physical challenges, weigh-ins every two weeks and more. For more information, call 623-856-6241.

Scholarships

The Luke Spouses Club is accepting applications for the annual scholarship program for military dependents seeking financial aid for fall 2017.  Applications, eligibility requirements and more information can be found at www.lukespousesclub.org. Applications must be received no later than Feb. 28.

Thrift shop

The Thrift Shop is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for sales and 10 a.m.
to 1 p.m. for consignments and donations Wednesdays and Fridays. There will be a grand reopening 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 21.
The shop will be open the third Saturday of the month in conjunction with the Airman’s Attic business hours. The Thrift Shop is located in Bldg. 750 at the intersection of Bong Lane and Phantom Street. All proceeds go back into the community in the form of college scholarships for military dependents and grants to on-base organizations and local charities. For more information on volunteering, consigning or shopping, call
623-935-5782 during business hours.

Blitz Lounge now open

Watch sports, eat, drink, play games at Blitz Lounge in Community Commons. The hours are open until 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call Community Commons at 623-856-7152.

Toastmasters on base

Toastmasters meets noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays in Bldg. 1150, 3rd Floor Conference Room. Improve communication and leadership skills through friendly, constructive exercises involving prepared and impromptu speaking, and group leadership. Instructional materials are provided. The cost is $20 to join and $7 per month thereafter. For more information, call Lynne Nutter at 623-856-8711.

Massage therapy

The Luke Air Force Base Bryant Fitness Center is offering massage therapy by appointment only. To book an appointment or for more information, call 623-856-6241 or 623-856-8299.

Youth of the year

Military youth of the year orientation for 13 through 18 is 8 to 5 p.m. Jan. 13. Sign up by Jan. 12 at the 56th Force Support Squadron Youth Center. For more information, call 623-856-7470.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


Local

• MISSION • VISION • BELIEFS

Brig. Gen. Brooke Leonard, 56th Fighter Wing commander, revealed the 56th FW’s new mission, vision and beliefs Nov. 4, 2016. “The mission is why we are here, the vision is what we want to be, and the beliefs are core descriptions of what we value and how we operate,” Leonard said. Mission: We build the...
 
Salutes & Awards

AETC declares award winners

The following individuals or units received an Air, Education and Training Command awards: Lt. Gen. Leo Marquez Award Aircraft maintenance Technician: Airman 1st Class Alexander Milward, 56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Munitions/missile maintenance Technician: Airman 1st Class Nkosi Jones, 56th AMXS Technician supervisor: Staff Sgt. Joshua Nix, 54th AMXS Supervisor manager: Senior Master Sgt...
 
Salutes & Awards

FW announces quarterly awards

The following individuals are quarterly award winners: Airman: Senior Airman Alexander Hayden, 56th Comptroller Squadron NCO: Tech. Sgt. Rosalind Wilson, 56th Fighter Wing Chapel Senior NCO: Master Sgt. Antonio Bell, 56th FW Inspector General Company grade officer: Capt. Charles Henderlite, 56th FW Plans and Programs Civilian (Category I): Melissa Hohn, 56th CPTS Civilian (Category II):...
 
