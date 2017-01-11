AFPC to host two Exceptional Family Member webinars Jan. 12

The Air Force Personnel Center will hold two Exceptional Family Member Program webinars Jan. 12 discussing the program’s three components – assignments, medical and family support.

EFMP allows Airmen to proceed to assignment locations where suitable medical, educational and other resources are available to treat special needs family members.

The 90-minute sessions will be held at 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., CST, and can be accessed at https://conference.apps.mil/webconf/EFMProgram. The Google Chrome browser is recommended if accessing the site at home. The site will be live 15 minutes before each webinar. Each webinar will include a 30-minute question-and-answer session where participants will have an opportunity to talk with EFMP experts via the chat feature.

A limited number of phone lines will be available for those without internet access at 210-652-1121/DSN 487-1121 or 210-652-1123/DSN 487-1123.

“This is a good opportunity for us to communicate directly with spouses and families and to make them aware of the network of resources that are available to them,” said Kimberly Schuler, AFPC’s policy chief for humanitarian, EFMP and expedited transfers assignments. “Parents of children with special needs always have concerns. We understand that and we’re here to help.”

AFPC plans to hold EFMP webinars quarterly. For more information on the program, search “EFMP” on the myPers web site.