The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Air Force

January 11, 2017
 

AFPC to host two Exceptional Family Member webinars Jan. 12

Richard Salomon
JB San Antonio-Randolph, Texas

The Air Force Personnel Center will hold two Exceptional Family Member Program webinars Jan. 12 discussing the program’s three components – assignments, medical and family support.

EFMP allows Airmen to proceed to assignment locations where suitable medical, educational and other resources are available to treat special needs family members.

The 90-minute sessions will be held at 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., CST, and can be accessed at https://conference.apps.mil/webconf/EFMProgram. The Google Chrome browser is recommended if accessing the site at home. The site will be live 15 minutes before each webinar. Each webinar will include a 30-minute question-and-answer session where participants will have an opportunity to talk with EFMP experts via the chat feature.

A limited number of phone lines will be available for those without internet access at 210-652-1121/DSN 487-1121 or 210-652-1123/DSN 487-1123.

“This is a good opportunity for us to communicate directly with spouses and families and to make them aware of the network of resources that are available to them,” said Kimberly Schuler, AFPC’s policy chief for humanitarian, EFMP and expedited transfers assignments. “Parents of children with special needs always have concerns. We understand that and we’re here to help.”

AFPC plans to hold EFMP webinars quarterly. For more information on the program, search “EFMP” on the myPers web site.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


