January 25, 2017
 

Airmen, F-16s train in Souda Bay

Staff Sgt. Austin Harvill
Souda Bay, Greece
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Krystal Ardrey Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Krystal Ardrey

A 555th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon departs from Aviano Air Base, Italy on Jan. 21, 2016 to support a flying training deployment in Souda Bay, Greece. Fourteen F-16s, one KC-135 Stratotanker from the Arizona Air National Guard’s 161st Air Refueling Wing, and 280 Airmen deployed to Souda Bay to train with Greece’s Hellenic air force.

From Jan. 20 to Feb. 3, the 31st Fighter Wing’s 555th Fighter Squadron [Aviano Air Base, Italy] and Arizona Air National Guard’s 161st Air Refueling Wing are participating in a Flying Training Deployment to Souda Bay, Greece.

Fourteen F-16 Fighting Falcons, one KC-135 Stratotanker and 280 Airmen are partnering with their NATO ally, Greece, to evaluate aircraft and personnel capabilities, and to train with Greece’s Hellenic air force.

These training engagements are planned in advance to strengthen military-to-military relationships and increase NATO ally interoperability. The scenarios involve combined flying operations between countries to identify and work through coordination concerns that may arise during real-world events.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Krystal Ardrey Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Krystal Ardrey

Airmen deploying to Souda Bay, Greece process through a personnel deployment function line at Aviano Air Base, Italy on Jan. 16, 2016.

“Training here at Souda Bay prepares us for any upcoming deployments,” said Lt. Col. Rob Faustman, 555th FS director of operations. “Access to their ranges allows us to drop live ordnance … and utilize other combative tools on our jets.”

Engagements such as these strengthen relationships between the US, allies and partners, and demonstrate the United States’ shared commitment to a safe and secure Europe.

“Our Greek counterparts have been extremely accommodating—we wouldn’t be able to do any of this without them,” said Faustman. “We look forward to continuing to work with them during an already-stellar FTD.”
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Cary Smith Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Cary Smith

An Airman from the 31st Fighter Wing boards a C-130 Hercules at Aviano Air Base, Italy on Jan. 21, 2017 on their way to Souda Bay, Greece.

 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Cary Smith Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Cary Smith

A C-130 Hercules prepares to depart Aviano Air Base, Italy for Souda Bay, Greece on Jan. 21, 2017.

 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Cary Smith Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Cary Smith

Airmen from the 31st Fighter Wing board a C-130 Hercules at Aviano Air Base, Italy on Jan. 21, 2017 on their way to Souda Bay, Greece.

 

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Krystal Ardrey Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Krystal Ardrey

A KC-135 Stratotanker from the Arizona Air National Guard’s 161st Air Refueling Wing departs from Aviano Air Base, Italy on Jan. 21, 2016, for a flying training deployment in Souda Bay, Greece.



 

