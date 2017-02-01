The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Air Force

February 1, 2017
 

Blended Retirement System Opt-In training now available to all Airmen

Kat Bailey
JB San Antonio-Randolph, Texas

af-retirement
The Defense Department will implement the new Blended Retirement System in less than a year. While no one needs to make a decision until Jan. 1, 2018, all Airmen should take advantage of training and informational resources to research their options during 2017.

Airmen eligible for the new BRS will begin receiving email notifications in February from myPers to ensure they receive correct information regarding their benefits to make the decision best suited for their individual needs.

The Opt-In course is designed to provide sufficient information for eligible Airmen to make an educated decision about their retirement system. However, Airmen are highly encouraged to discuss their personal situations with a personal financial counselor at the Airman and Family Readiness Center. The training (course number J3OP-US1332) is now available via Joint Knowledge Online and takes approximately two hours to complete.

Only those active Airmen who, as of Dec. 31, 2017, have served fewer than 12 years, or Reserve Airmen who have accrued fewer than 4,320 retirement points, will have the option of electing BRS or remaining in the legacy retirement system. These Airmen will be required to take the Opt-In training and should provide a copy of the JKO training certificate to their unit training manager upon completion.

The Air Force recommends BRS training for all Airmen and encourages them to take either the Opt-In course or the BRS Leader Training on JKO (course number J3OP-US1330). Many leaders may not be eligible to opt-in to BRS themselves, but still need to be knowledgeable about the new system to understand what their junior Airmen should know as they prepare to make their decisions in 2018. The leader training course is also available to those without a Common Access Card — to include family members — via an alternate website.

BRS information is continuously updated on myPers. Click “Retirement” from any military landing page. In addition, a live chat feature on BRS is available for Airmen. To chat live with a Total Force Service Center representative, go to the page and allow about 30 to 60 seconds to enable a representative to come online.

For more information about Air Force personnel programs, go to myPers.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


