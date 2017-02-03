A1Cs shine to earn B-T-Z

The following 16 airmen first class were designated by the 56th Fighter Wing for below-the-zone promotion to senior airman:
Turner Antonsen, 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit
Garrett Byers, 56th Component
Maintenance Squadron
Colin Davis, 310th AMU
David Escobar, 56th Force Support Squadron
Chad Hall, 56th Medical Support Squadron
Alex Hayden, 56th Comptroller Squadron
Xavier Knapp, 309th AMU
Natalie Lamia, 56th Operations Support Squadron
Luke Lang, 607th Air Control Squadron
Enrique Marquez, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Brandon, McCauley, 56th Equipment
Maintenance Squadron
Katie Ortiz, 56th CMS
Brittany Pepe, 56th OSS
Joshua Perry, 56th EMS
Stephanie Plaskoff, 56th Security Force Squadron
Bridgette Sullivan, 56th LRS
Courtesy of 56th Fighter Wing