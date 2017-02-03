ALS graduates 36 senior airmen

The 56th Fighter Wing Airman Leadership School graduated 36 senior airmen Dec. 15, 2016, from class 17-1.
The award winners are:
John Levitow Award: Zackary Parrish, 944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron
Distinguished graduates: Ronnie Smith, 56th Operations Support Squadron; Steven Wyrick, 56th Communications Squadron; and Jessica Berman, 446th Aerospace Medicine Squadron
Commandant’s Award: Jessica Berman, 446th AMDS
Academic achievement: Ronnie Smith, 56th OSS
Other senior airmen graduates are:
56th Comptroller Squadron
Kyle Reaves
56th OSS
Mereena Fahndrich, Clerissa Hoard and Thomas Mabry
56th Maintenance Group
Christopher Ang and Aja Simpson
56th Component Maintenance
Squadron
Michael Albers and Drey McMillan
56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron
Cody Hale and Jeffrey Van Del Heuvel
56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Akeem Creary, Kasi Lozano, Luis Santiago and Nicole Zens
756th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Joseph Eliza and Kristopher Yaryan
56th Civil Engineer Squadron
Trenton Hawk, Carter Kierczak and Joshua Ricker
56th CS
Bryce Masterman and David Valencia
56th Force Support Squadron
Travis Michael
56th Security Forces Squadron
Joseph Andrejco, Joseph Anselmo, Jason Jones and Julius Prefontainegomez
56th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Anthony Eberhardt
56th Medical Operations Squadron
Daniel Durbin
Detachment 9, ACC Training Support Squadron
Joshua Chance
232nd Operations Squadron
William Tremblay
144th CES
Kenneth Brockjones
446th Aeromedical Evacuation
Squadron
Raven Lopez