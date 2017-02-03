Munitions storage area closure

The 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Munitions Storage Area will be closed March 3 through 10 to conduct a 100-percent munitions inventory. Only emergency issues will be handled during this time. The deadline for munitions turn-ins/issues is 4 p.m., March 2. Normal operations will resume March 11. For more information, call Tech. Sgt. Anthony Sanchez or Staff Sgt. Lewis Hudgings at 623-856-6975.

American Indian Expo

The 2017 American Indian Exposition is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Feb. 12 at the Quality Inn Flamingo Downtown Ballroom, 1300 N. Stone Ave., Tucson, AZ 85705. Eighty tribal nations will feature American Indian art and artists, arts and crafts, food and more. For more information, go to usaindianinfo.com.

Women’s History Month

March is Women’s History Month. The WHM Committee is looking for those interested in planning and preparing for events in recognition of the month. Meetings will take place 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Feb. 7, 21 and 28, and March 14 and 28 in Room 2100 of Bldg. 1150. For more information, call Master Sgt. Melissa Fulton at 623-856-9118 or email melissa.fulton@us.af.mil.

Swim with dolphins

Single Airmen can swim with the dolphins at Dolphinaris

9 a.m. Feb. 18. The cost is $20 per person. The event is limited to active-duty members through the R4R Program. For more information, call 623-856-6267.

Deployed family dinner

The deployed family dinner is 6 p.m. Feb. 11. For more information, call the 56th Fighter Wing Chapel at 623-856-6211.

UFC Fight Night

Watch the main event featuring Holm vs. De Randamie competing for the World Featherweight Championship. UFC 208 Fight Night begins at 4 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Blitz Lounge in Community Commons, Bldg. 700. For more information, call 623-856-6267.

Comedy show

The GIs of Comedy are three military veterans who are stand-up comedians and will be on tour for a free show at

7 p.m. today at Club Five Six. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/lukeevents/.

Comprehensive Airman Fitness RTA

Comprehensive Airman Fitness Training is Feb. 14-16, May 16-18, Sept. 19-21 and Dec. 19-21. It is a three-day course for Airmen or Defense Department employees who endorse the resiliency program. Resilience training assistants provide awareness education and skill development techniques for Airmen and their families while enhancing individual resilience across the four domains of CAF: mental, physical, social and spiritual. The following skill classes are ongoing for any group, unit or squadron: Balance Your Thinking, ABC (how your brain drives reactions to an event), Acceptance, Capitalizing on Strengths, Accomplishing Goals, Mindfulness, Gratitude, Active Constructive Responding, Good Listening, Interpersonal Problem Solving, Spiritual, Physical and Check Your Playbook. For more information, or to schedule RTA or skill training, call Sharon Kozak at 623-856-2716.

Home-buying seminar

The 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Housing Management Office and 56th Force Support Squadron Airman and Family Readiness Center are holding a home-buying seminar for active-duty military members, retirees, GS employees and their families at 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. March 2 at the A&FRC, Bldg. 1113. There will be a representative from Veterans Affairs available to share information on the VA loan program. A representative from the A&FRC will brief and answer financial questions related to home buying. Space is limited. For more information, or to sign up, call Rodney Marks at 623-856-7643 or email rodney.marks.2@us.af.mil.

Tres Rios festival

The annual Tres Rios Nature and Earth Festival will be March 4 and 5 at the confluence of the Gila, Salt and Agua Fria rivers near Phoenix International Raceway. Join Team Pride and volunteer to host the annual children’s recycle fashion show, man the event information and welcoming booths, or support one of many activities. Shift 1 is 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Shift 2 is noon to 4 p.m. or all day. Team Pride volunteers email their day and shift preferences to oscar.mabry@us.af.mil or barbara.st_bernard@us.af.mil. For more information on the festival, go to www.tresriosnaturefestival.com.

Scholarships

The Luke Spouses Club is accepting applications for the annual scholarship program for military dependents seeking financial aid for fall 2017. Applications, eligibility requirements and more information can be found at www.lukespousesclub.org. Applications must be received no later than Feb. 28.

Thrift shop

The Thrift Shop is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for sales and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for consignments and donations Wednesday and Friday. The shop will also be open 9 a.m. to noon the third Saturday of the month. The Thrift Shop is located in Bldg. 750 at the intersection of Bong Lane and Phantom Street. All proceeds go to the community in the form of college scholarships for military dependents and grants to on-base organizations and local charities. For more information on volunteering, consigning or shopping, call 623-935-5782 during business hours.