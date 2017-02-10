The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

February 10, 2017
 

F-35s first B-course takes flight

Tags:
Airman 1st Class Ridge Shan
Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph Air Force photograph

Student pilots in the Air Force’s first F-35 Lightning II basic flight course class took to the skies for the first time as they entered the live flying portion of their training Feb. 8, 2017 at Luke Air Force Base. The B-course students, training under the tutelage of the experienced instructor pilots of the 61st Fighter Squadron, will become the first purely operational combat F-35 pilots in the Air Force.

The Air Force’s first F-35 Lightning II basic flight course class took to the skies for the first time as they entered the live flying portion of their training Feb. 8, 2017.

The B-course students, training under the tutelage of the experienced instructor pilots of the 61st Fighter Squadron, will become the first purely operational combat F-35 pilots in the Air Force.

“It was just an incredible feeling accelerating away from the runway for the first time,” said a student. “I hope to always be able to look back at this day and recognize just how incredible it was.”

After approximately two months of classroom academic instruction, the student pilots are now in the flightline phase of their training syllabus, where over the course of the next 6 months they will learn the skills necessary to perform basic air-to-air, air-to-ground, and low-visibility combat flying.

“Right now they’re learning how to take off, how to land, and how to fly by instruments so that they’re able to get back to ground safely in inclement weather,” said Maj. Joshua Larsen, 56th Fighter Wing executive officer and instructor pilot. “After that, they progress into mission sets, in which they will learn both basic fighter maneuvers and advanced combat maneuvers, and build off of those things to learn how to perform complex missions.”

Upon completion of their training, the pilots will be stationed with operational F-35 squadrons around the world, where further advanced training will continue to provide them the capabilities and knowledge to deploy and fight at a moment’s notice.

“When they arrive at their follow-on base, they’ll get mission-qualification training, after which they will become a mission-ready wing,” Larsen said. “It’s a big deal to be able to train pipeline students on the F-35 and know that they’ll soon be mission-ready when they walk out of here. It’s a unique opportunity and it’s an exciting time to be in the jet.

The 62nd FS is also scheduled to receive and begin their first B-course class later this year. Luke, as the largest F-35 base in the world, will eventually host a planned six F-35 squadrons with 144 total aircraft.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley

New construction of fourth F-35 squadron

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley Construction of the fourth F-35 Lightning II fighter squadron began in December of 2016, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. This building will include squadron operations, an aircr...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel

Luke Chaplains welcome Airmen anytime to give support, guidance

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel Volunteers from the 56th Fighter Wing Chaplain office serve free meals to Airmen and their families during the monthly flight line feast, Feb. 2, 2017 at Luke Air Force Base...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Around the Air Force: Feb. 7

On this look around the Air Force theU-2 surpasses the 30,000 flight-hour barrier, this month’s edition of Airman magazine covers the Joint Communications Support Element, and the USO is looking for service member of the year nominees.
 
Full Story »

 