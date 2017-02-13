The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Salutes & Awards

February 13, 2017
 

2017 nominations sought for 12 OAY Award

Staff Sgt. Alexx Pons
JB San Antonio-Randolph, Texas

Air Force officials are seeking 2017 nominations for the 12 Outstanding Airmen of the Year Award.

There are three categories for this award: airman, NCO and senior NCO.

Major commands and the Air Force District of Washington may each nominate three candidates (one per category) to the Air Force OAY selection board, which will select the final winners. The period of service for the award is Jan. 1 through Dec. 31. All nomination packages must be based upon achievements that occurred during calendar year 2016.

Nominees must maintain retainability through Sept. 30, 2018. Any nominee with a projected separation date prior to that date must take immediate action to extend or reenlist. Local military personnel section officials may approve or disapprove extensions for the purpose of the program.

The Air Force Personnel Center will make the final approval determination for extension requests sent from the MPS for OAY nominees. Any nominees who extend their enlistment for the award program and are not selected may cancel their extensions through their local MPS.

Organization and base-level personnel must contact their major command, forward operating agency, direct-reporting unit or MAJCOM equivalent for applicable suspense dates. Nominations are due to AFPC by April 4.

For more information about Air Force personnel programs, visit https://mypers.af.mil/.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Air Force

Around the Air Force: Feb. 14

On this look around the Air Force, Airmen at Beale Air Force Base, California, assist evacuees displaced by Oroville Dam spillage and security forces advisors train Afghan airmen.
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

AF releases new guidance on civilian hiring freeze

The Air Force has released additional guidance in regard to the federal civilian hiring freeze implemented Jan. 23. According to the official memorandum, the hiring freeze applies to all executive departments and agencies regardless of their operation and program funding. Military personnel are excluded. Some exemptions are permitted to meet national security mission and public...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

BLUE: A step ahead

Air Force TV has released the latest episode of the Air Force’s flagship television program, BLUE. Staying a step ahead in current and future conflicts required a new edge in air warfare. In this episode, we introduce you to the newest fifth-generation, multi-role fighter aircraft, the F-35A Lightning II.
 
Full Story »

 