Training at the Barry M. Goldwater Range

56th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal Airmen fire their weapons down range during a live-fire shooting exercise Feb. 7, 2017, at the Barry M. Goldwater Range in Gila Bend, Ariz. During live-fire training, EOD Airmen work on accuracy by aiming down their targets.



Senior Airman Moises Gonzalez, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team member removes dirt covering a roadside bomb during the improvised explosive device sweep training Feb. 6, 2017, at the Barry M. Goldwater Air Force Range in Gila Bend, Ariz. Once the IED threat is identified, EOD Airmen carefully expose the device in order to defuse it.



Staff Sgt. Ryan Roseler, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team member, fires down range toward a target during the live-fire shooting exercise Feb. 7, 2017, at the Barry M. Goldwater Range in Gila Bend, Ariz. The purpose of live-fire training is to ensure Airmen are combat ready when deployed to hostile locations.



56th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal Airmen search the area for possible roadside bomb threats during a contingency problem as part of Operation Enduring Training III Feb. 8, 2017, at the Barry M. Goldwater Range in Gila Bend, Ariz. During the training exercise, EOD Airmen work in teams to detect, defuse, and destroy potential roadside bomb threats in the surrounding area.



Staff Sgt. Timothy Doland, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team leader, remotely moves an object covering roadside bomb during a contingency problem Feb. 8, 2017, at the Barry M. Goldwater Range in Gila Bend, Ariz. EOD Airmen remotely move possible roadside bomb threats from a safe distance to avoid potential blasts.



Staff Sgt. Timothy Doland, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team lead, and Airman 1st Class Tahir Finley, 56th CES EOD team member, collect evidence during a contingency problem Feb. 8, 2017, at the Barry M. Goldwater Range in Gila Bend, Ariz. EOD Airmen collect evidence for intelligence purposes.



Staff Sgt. Timothy Doland, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team leader, places a water bottle charge on the side of a vehicle during a contingency problem Feb. 8, 2017, at the Barry M. Goldwater Range in Gila Bend, Ariz. Throughout the exercise, EOD Airmen were challenged with various contingency problems in which they had to detect, defuse, and destroy potential roadside bomb threats.





Staff Sgt. Timothy Doland, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team leader, sweeps the area for possible roadside bombs during a contingency problem Feb. 8, 2017, at the Barry M. Goldwater Range in Gila Bend, Ariz. EOD Airmen use their equipment, along with their senses, to locate possible threats in the surrounding area.