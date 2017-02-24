The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

February 24, 2017
 

LRS Airmen support RAAF C-17

Tags:
Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook
Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

Royal Australian air force airmen prepare to load a pallet onto a RAAF C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft Feb. 22, 2017, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Through logistical planning and preparation, supply equipment is carefully loaded onto aircraft in order to balance the pay load.

The U.S. Air Force has a strong partnership with allies world-wide. Not only during times of war, but also during humanitarian missions, our countries military forces work together to deliver life-saving supplies to those in need.

For Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., providing support to our partner nations is important in keeping the mission going, even in more nontraditional circumstances.

For the first time, the 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron Airmen from Luke Air Force Base took part in working alongside Royal Australian Air Force airmen in efficiently loading support equipment onto an Australian C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft Feb. 22, 2017, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

“Whenever the F-35s go on missions, they need to have their support equipment go with them,” said Tech. Sgt. Aaron Hall, 56th LRS small air terminal operations section chief. “We have the heavy C-17 come in to transport that support equipment.”

For 56th LRS Airmen at the small air terminal operations center, detail is a pertinent aspect when preparing for a mission. Whether it is load planning, passenger processing, or aircraft loading, procedures and regulations must be followed in order for a successful mission.

The small air terminal operations center at Luke has the capabilities to work on a variety of cargo aircraft such as the C-17, C-130, or DC-8.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

Luke Airmen and Royal Australian air force airmen work together to load a RAAF C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft Feb. 22, 2017, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Luke Airmen worked alongside RAAF airmen to load the C-17 in support of their upcoming air show.

“We typically work only with the U.S. cargo aircraft,” Hall said. “However, being able to be a part of working and loading another countries aircraft for the first time was very exciting for us. This gave Airmen at the air terminal operations section a training opportunity to work with foreign countries in dealing with the transportation of their equipment.”

This milestone provided Luke Airmen not only a learning experience but a chance to see first-hand the amount of effort that goes into planning.

“We’ve had about a month of coordination with RAAF before loading the aircraft,” said Airman 1st Class Emara Lovett, 56th LRS logistics planner. “Being my first load, this gave me a broader perspective on the technical aspects that go into the loading process. It gave me a sense of pride to see the amount of teamwork involved in this mission and it’s great to see all the work put into action.”

With supply equipment loaded into the aircraft, the RAAF C-17 took off for Australia Feb. 23, 2017, in support of their upcoming air show.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Air Force

AF Selective Re-enlistment Bonus program updates released

Air Force officials released details on the fiscal year 2017 Selective Re-enlistment Bonus program Feb. 23, 2017. This year’s program consists of 80 Air Force specialties and continues the practice of offering larger sums of money initially up front. The program is designed to improve readiness and capacity by targeting retention of experienced Airmen, especially...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

AF offers new 2-year degree program for civilians

The Air Force is expanding development opportunities for the civilian workforce by offering an associate degree at little to no cost. Graduates of the online program will be awarded an Associate of Applied Science in Air Force leadership and management studies. The 60-credit hour program is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools....
 
Full Story »

 
 
Events
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel

A time for reflection: Luke celebrates African-American History Month

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel Billy Mayes, Luke Community Center barber, poses for a portrait Feb. 16, 2017, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Mayes grew up during the Civil Rights Era and has seen first-han...
 
Full Story »

 