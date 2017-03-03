People First

AF Selective Re-enlistment Bonus program updates released

Air Force officials released details on the fiscal year 2017 Selective Re-enlistment Bonus program Feb. 23. This year’s program consists of 80 Air Force specialties and continues the practice of offering larger sums of money initially up front.

The program is designed to improve readiness and capacity by targeting retention of experienced Airmen, especially those in operations, nuclear, maintenance, cyber, space, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, and support career fields.

The 13 new Air Force specialty codes included in the fiscal 2017 SRB list represent critical and emerging career fields with high operations demands and low manning or retention, such as maintenance and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. The AFSCs removed from this year’s SRB list were no longer among those AFSCs with the highest needs based on analysis of manning, retention, and/or training costs.

According to Col. Robert Romer, the chief of military force policy for the Air Force, the criteria used to determine career fields eligible for re-enlistment bonuses includes current and projected manning levels, retention levels and trends, and the cost levels associated with training new Airmen.

http://www.af.mil/News/ArticleDisplay/tabid/223/Article/1092538/af-selective-re-enlistment-bonus-program-updates-released.aspx

AF releases new guidance

on civilian hiring freeze

The Air Force has released additional guidance in regard to the federal civilian hiring freeze implemented Jan. 23.

According to the official memorandum, the hiring freeze applies to all executive departments and agencies regardless of their operation and program funding. Military personnel are excluded. Some exemptions are permitted to meet national security mission and public safety responsibilities or to prevent essential services from interruption.

The Air Force recently released additional implementation procedures in support of a follow-on Feb. 1 memorandum outlining the implementation of the freeze. According to the guidance, all requests for personnel action received by the Air Force Personnel Center by Feb. 7 will continue to be announced, and referral certificates will continue to be issued.

If tentative job offers were given to selectees before Jan. 22, but with entry dates after Feb. 22, they will be notified of their pending status. Also, as of Feb. 7, AFPC is no longer accepting recruit/fill actions without an approved hiring freeze exemption signed by the Secretary of the Air Force.

http://www.af.mil/News/ArticleDisplay/tabid/223/Article/1077949/af-releases-new-guidance-on-civilian-hiring-freeze.aspx

Individual Reserve offers

unique opportunities

When Tech. Sgt. Mark Parker first enlisted in the Air Force as a security forces Airman in 2001, he already knew his long-term goal was to become a civilian law enforcement officer. After serving four years on active duty, which included a deployment in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, he was ready to pursue his civilian goals but didn’t want to entirely let go of the military.

“The Individual Mobilization Augmentee Program gave me the opportunity to have both,” said Parker, who is assigned to the 673rd Security Forces Squadron at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.

The IMA Program provides Air Force reservists some unique opportunities. It is actually part of a larger category called the Individual Reserve, which consists of IMAs and members of the Participating Individual Ready Reserve. The program dates back to the beginning of the Air Force Reserve. In 1947, Lt. Gen. George Stratemeyer, the first commander of Continental Air Command, a predecessor of today’s Air Force Reserve Command, called for establishing a category of reservists to support the active duty during times of crisis. Stratemeyer established the mobilization assignee program, and the Individual Reserve was born.

http://www.af.mil/News/ArticleDisplay/tabid/223/Article/1073956/flexible-service-individual-reserve-offers-unique-opportunities.aspx

AF offers 2-year degree

program for civilians

The Air Force is expanding development opportunities for the civilian workforce by offering an associate degree at little to no cost.

Graduates of the online program will be awarded an associate of applied science in Air Force leadership and management studies. The 60-credit hour program is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.

“We continue to value education as a force multiplier, and this degree will assist civilians in their academic journey,” said Russell Frasz, the Force Development at Headquarters Air Force director. “This new program will open the pathway toward a bachelor’s degree and create more opportunities to attend higher levels of developmental education.”

Full-time, permanent appropriated fund employees in any grade who do not currently possess an associate or bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university can apply.

http://www.af.mil/News/ArticleDisplay/tabid/223/Article/1091329/af-offers-new-2-year-degree-program-for-civilians.aspx