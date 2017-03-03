The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


News

March 3, 2017
 

People First

AF Selective Re-enlistment Bonus program updates released

Air Force officials released details on the fiscal year 2017 Selective Re-enlistment Bonus program Feb. 23. This year’s program consists of 80 Air Force specialties and continues the practice of offering larger sums of money initially up front.

The program is designed to improve readiness and capacity by targeting retention of experienced Airmen, especially those in operations, nuclear, maintenance, cyber, space, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, and support career fields.

The 13 new Air Force specialty codes included in the fiscal 2017 SRB list represent critical and emerging career fields with high operations demands and low manning or retention, such as maintenance and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. The AFSCs removed from this year’s SRB list were no longer among those AFSCs with the highest needs based on analysis of manning, retention, and/or training costs.

According to Col. Robert Romer, the chief of military force policy for the Air Force, the criteria used to determine career fields eligible for re-enlistment bonuses includes current and projected manning levels, retention levels and trends, and the cost levels associated with training new Airmen.

http://www.af.mil/News/ArticleDisplay/tabid/223/Article/1092538/af-selective-re-enlistment-bonus-program-updates-released.aspx

AF releases new guidance
on civilian hiring freeze

The Air Force has released additional guidance in regard to the federal civilian hiring freeze implemented Jan. 23.

According to the official memorandum, the hiring freeze applies to all executive departments and agencies regardless of their operation and program funding. Military personnel are excluded. Some exemptions are permitted to meet national security mission and public safety responsibilities or to prevent essential services from interruption.

The Air Force recently released additional implementation procedures in support of a follow-on Feb. 1 memorandum outlining the implementation of the freeze. According to the guidance, all requests for personnel action received by the Air Force Personnel Center by Feb. 7 will continue to be announced, and referral certificates will continue to be issued.

If tentative job offers were given to selectees before Jan. 22, but with entry dates after Feb. 22, they will be notified of their pending status. Also, as of Feb. 7, AFPC is no longer accepting recruit/fill actions without an approved hiring freeze exemption signed by the Secretary of the Air Force.

http://www.af.mil/News/ArticleDisplay/tabid/223/Article/1077949/af-releases-new-guidance-on-civilian-hiring-freeze.aspx

Individual Reserve offers
unique opportunities

When Tech. Sgt. Mark Parker first enlisted in the Air Force as a security forces Airman in 2001, he already knew his long-term goal was to become a civilian law enforcement officer. After serving four years on active duty, which included a deployment in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, he was ready to pursue his civilian goals but didn’t want to entirely let go of the military.

“The Individual Mobilization Augmentee Program gave me the opportunity to have both,” said Parker, who is assigned to the 673rd Security Forces Squadron at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.

The IMA Program provides Air Force reservists some unique opportunities. It is actually part of a larger category called the Individual Reserve, which consists of IMAs and members of the Participating Individual Ready Reserve. The program dates back to the beginning of the Air Force Reserve. In 1947, Lt. Gen. George Stratemeyer, the first commander of Continental Air Command, a predecessor of today’s Air Force Reserve Command, called for establishing a category of reservists to support the active duty during times of crisis. Stratemeyer established the mobilization assignee program, and the Individual Reserve was born.

http://www.af.mil/News/ArticleDisplay/tabid/223/Article/1073956/flexible-service-individual-reserve-offers-unique-opportunities.aspx

AF offers 2-year degree
program for civilians

The Air Force is expanding development opportunities for the civilian workforce by offering an associate degree at little to no cost.

Graduates of the online program will be awarded an associate of applied science in Air Force leadership and management studies. The 60-credit hour program is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.

“We continue to value education as a force multiplier, and this degree will assist civilians in their academic journey,” said Russell Frasz, the Force Development at Headquarters Air Force director. “This new program will open the pathway toward a bachelor’s degree and create more opportunities to attend higher levels of developmental education.”

Full-time, permanent appropriated fund employees in any grade who do not currently possess an associate or bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university can apply.

http://www.af.mil/News/ArticleDisplay/tabid/223/Article/1091329/af-offers-new-2-year-degree-program-for-civilians.aspx



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Commentary

It’s all about the hooks

SOUTHWEST ASIA — High above Mosul, Iraq, a fighter pilot arrives on station. Now within 20 nautical miles of the target, the pilot arms the weapons on board and checks in with a joint terminal attack controller, identifying the call sign, position and combat load of munitions. The pilot can see explosions, small arms fire...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary
Hands on appreciation

Thank you so much for all the ‘Thanks’

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. — If I went through my past receipts on military discounts I would calculate a lot of cash left in my wallet from the generosity and appreciation of American businesses through the years; especially from har...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

In Brief

Munitions storage area closure The 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Munitions Storage Area will be closed March 3 through 10 to conduct a 100-percent munitions inventory. Only emergency issues will be handled during this time. Normal operations will resume March 11. For more information, call Tech. Sgt. Anthony Sanchez or Staff Sgt. Lewis Hudgings at 623-856-6975....
 
Full Story »

 