The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

March 15, 2017
 

Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Gerald Murray visits Luke

Tech. Sgt. Luther Mitchell Jr.
Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel

Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Gerald Murray greets Airmen upon his arrival to the 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron March 10, 2017, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Murray visited Luke and interacted with Airmen for the entire day sharing his stories and advice from his 29-year career in the Air Force.

Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Gerald R. Murray recently visited the 56th Fighter Wing to engage with thunderbolts and serve as the guest speaker for the 2016 Maintenance Professional of the Year Banquet March 11, 2017.

Murray took time to reflect on memories of the 56th Fighter Wing, how the maintenance career field has changed and what needs to be done to develop future Air Force leaders.

“It is exciting to be back on the base, back around Airmen, engaging with Airmen and sharing stories with them,” Murray said. “Hopefully, they will glean something from my 29 years in the Air Force. My first wing in the Air Force was the 56th Tactical Fighter Wing, so I share some history with the men and women here.”

Murray served as an aircraft crew chief during his time in the Air Force, working on the F-4 Phantom, F-16 Fighting Falcon, the A-10 Thunderbolt II and had eight maintenance assignments during his career, which made him a good fit for this year’s MPOY.

“It’s always a pleasure to come out and speak at MPOY banquets because they’re a lot of fun,” Murray said. “Maintainers have a lot of energy.”

Aircraft maintenance has steadily evolved since the late 70s when Murray joined the Air Force. Technology has expanded the capabilities of the Air Force, however, the basics elements of the system still remain the same.

“It is still the electrics, the hydraulics and the propulsions that drive the machines, but the electronics and the software in use is changing today,” Murray said. “The advancements of the F-35 Lightning II and ALIS, the Autonomic Logistics Information System, is far beyond anything I ever had a chance to work with.”

As Air Force technology progresses, so do the men and women of the Air Force. The development of Airmen is an important part of career advancement and Murray said he is pleased to see that it continues to be a priority.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel

Master Sgt. Bruce Thompson, 56th Force Support Squadron Airmen Leadership School commandant, watches as Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Gerald Murray autographs his last official photo from over 10 years ago on March 10, 2017, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Murray visited several different agencies around Luke and was the guest speaker for the Maintenance Professional of the Year event which took place March 11, 2017.

“I think we have focused now for the better part of 20 years on developing our core, and I’m pleased to see how far we have come, and yet it continues to be the topic of discussion,” Murray said. “The most important thing is that we never lose sight of our ability to continue to develop our Airmen for the environment they are in today.”

Providing direction for the enlisted corps was Murray’s priority as chief master sergeant of the Air Force. His job was to ensure Airmen have the right experience, education and training to succeed in their career.

Murray didn’t plan on being the top enlisted leader in the Air Force, but credits hard work and leadership development to his success.

“Every blind squirrel finds a nut sometimes,” Murray said. “I never set a goal to be the chief master sergeant of the Air Force. Doing my job to the best of my ability, and trying to be developed as the best leader as I could be started out in the fundamentals. I pinch myself every day to have had such an honor.”



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Louis Vega Jr.

FMS pilots reach 100th F35 sortie milestone

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Louis Vega Jr. Maj. Michael “Frog” Hobson, 944th Operations Group Detachment 2, takes-off on an F-35A March 7, 2017, during the 100th sortie milestone at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Student...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force graphic by Michelle Deleon

75 years of AETC: Luke’s role in the mission

Air Force photograph A view to the east from the control tower of Luke Field on Feb. 9, 1943, revealed completed construction of the base. The Air Education and Training Command is vital in its mission to recruit, educate, and ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Squadron revitalization leads to EPME changes

The reenlistment and extension ineligibility requirement will be removed from the enlisted professional military education program effective March 15, 2017 according to Air Force officials. Air Force deputy chief of staff for manpower, personnel and services Lt. Gen. Gina Grosso, approved the change, removing the automatic reenlistment or extension ineligibility status for Airmen who fail...
 
Full Story »

 