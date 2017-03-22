Airmen get unique opportunity at the Phoenix International Raceway

Airmen from Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., met drivers and crewmembers during the NASCAR Troops to the Track tour Sunday before the Camping World 500 race at the Phoenix International Raceway in Avondale, Ariz.

Troops to the Track is a season-long initiative that honors members of the military for their service and provides customized experiences at NASCAR races.

The Airmen were given an up-close look into the motor sport and offered special access to areas most fans rarely see. They observed the safety brief to owners, drivers and crew chiefs before all races, and toured the garage and pit areas while the crews were getting ready for the day’s race.

“Our long-standing tradition of honoring the U.S. Armed Forces will never waver,” said Brent Dewar, chief operating officer of NASCAR. “We have a unique opportunity to pay tribute to the military units and bases integral to preserving our country’s freedom.”

