Airmen get unique opportunity at the Phoenix International Raceway

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook
Airmen from Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., stand at attention while two F-35s from the 62nd Fighter Squadron perform a flyover during the opening ceremony of the Camping World 500 Mar. 19, 2017, at the Phoenix International Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
Airmen from Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., met drivers and crewmembers during the NASCAR Troops to the Track tour Sunday before the Camping World 500 race at the Phoenix International Raceway in Avondale, Ariz.
Troops to the Track is a season-long initiative that honors members of the military for their service and provides customized experiences at NASCAR races.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook
Dale Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR driver, autographs merchandise for Airmen during the introduction of the racers at the Camping World 500 Mar. 19, 2017, at the Phoenix International Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
The Airmen were given an up-close look into the motor sport and offered special access to areas most fans rarely see. They observed the safety brief to owners, drivers and crew chiefs before all races, and toured the garage and pit areas while the crews were getting ready for the day’s race.
“Our long-standing tradition of honoring the U.S. Armed Forces will never waver,” said Brent Dewar, chief operating officer of NASCAR. “We have a unique opportunity to pay tribute to the military units and bases integral to preserving our country’s freedom.”
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams
Tech. Sgt. Brandon Layman, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron furnishings management office NCO in charge, awaits a signature from David Ragan, NASCAR driver, during their visit through the garages at the Camping World 500 Mar. 19, 2017, at the Phoenix International Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook
Jesse Iwuji, NASCAR driver, shows Luke Airmen tires that are used for the race during their visit through the garages at the Camping World 500 Mar. 19, 2017, at the Phoenix International Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams
A formation of two F-35 Lightning IIs conduct a flyover Mar. 19, 2017 at the Phoenix International Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.