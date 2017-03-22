The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Events

March 22, 2017
 

Airmen get unique opportunity at the Phoenix International Raceway

Senior Airman Devante Williams
Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

Airmen from Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., stand at attention while two F-35s from the 62nd Fighter Squadron perform a flyover during the opening ceremony of the Camping World 500 Mar. 19, 2017, at the Phoenix International Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

Airmen from Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., met drivers and crewmembers during the NASCAR Troops to the Track tour Sunday before the Camping World 500 race at the Phoenix International Raceway in Avondale, Ariz.

Troops to the Track is a season-long initiative that honors members of the military for their service and provides customized experiences at NASCAR races.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

Dale Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR driver, autographs merchandise for Airmen during the introduction of the racers at the Camping World 500 Mar. 19, 2017, at the Phoenix International Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

The Airmen were given an up-close look into the motor sport and offered special access to areas most fans rarely see. They observed the safety brief to owners, drivers and crew chiefs before all races, and toured the garage and pit areas while the crews were getting ready for the day’s race.

“Our long-standing tradition of honoring the U.S. Armed Forces will never waver,” said Brent Dewar, chief operating officer of NASCAR. “We have a unique opportunity to pay tribute to the military units and bases integral to preserving our country’s freedom.”
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

Tech. Sgt. Brandon Layman, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron furnishings management office NCO in charge, awaits a signature from David Ragan, NASCAR driver, during their visit through the garages at the Camping World 500 Mar. 19, 2017, at the Phoenix International Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

Jesse Iwuji, NASCAR driver, shows Luke Airmen tires that are used for the race during their visit through the garages at the Camping World 500 Mar. 19, 2017, at the Phoenix International Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

A formation of two F-35 Lightning IIs conduct a flyover Mar. 19, 2017 at the Phoenix International Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley

63rd Fighter Squadron receives its first F-35

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley Airman 1st Class Joshua Cote, 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit F-35 Lightning II crew chief, marshals an F-35 Lightning II March 20, 2017, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. This is ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force
F35-pilot4

So others may dream

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Peter Thompson Lt. Col. Christine Mau, 33rd Operations Group deputy commander, stands in front of an F-35A Lightning II Feb. 27, 2017, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. In 2013, Mau became the...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Salutes & Awards
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

Laboratory Airman leads by example, receives award

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook Staff Sgt. Eileen Grizzard, 56th Medical Support Squadron NCO in charge of specimen processing, poses for a portrait March 9, 2017, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Grizzard ...
 
Full Story »

 