The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Air Force

March 27, 2017
 

AF leaders: Total force essential to readiness

Tags:
Tech. Sgt. Robert Barnett
Air Force News
Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Kat Justen Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Kat Justen

Lt. Gen. Maryanne Miller, the chief of Air Force Reserve and commander of Air Force Reserve Command, discusses her top priorities for the Air Force Reserve during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, March 22, 2017. During the event, Miller, alongside leaders from the active Air Force and Air National Guard, discussed issues facing the Air Force with members of Congress.

Air Force senior leaders testified on the current state of the total force readiness before the House Armed Services Committee in Washington, D.C., March 22, 2017.

Lt. Gen. L. Scott Rice, the director of Air National Guard, Lt. Gen. Maryanne Miller, the chief of Air Force Reserve and commander of Air Force Reserve Command and Maj. Gen. Scott West, the director of Air Force Current Operations and deputy chief of staff for Operations, shared Air Force needs before the readiness subcommittee.

“Readiness is my first priority,” Rice said.

Readiness is measured in two ways: ‘for what’ and ‘with what,’ West said. ‘For what’ is the commander’s assessment of whether their unit is ready to support their mission. ‘With what’ measures personnel, training, skill level, equipment and resources.

“I think the combination of the two of them is important,” West said. “Those two together inform how we measure readiness. Accessing and retaining more Airmen is the first step towards improvement.”

Readiness levels are lowered by the shortage of experienced maintainers to generate sorties and enable full spectrum training with aging fleets. Modernization and recapitalization of aircraft and equipment are also essential, all three Air Force leaders said.

The average age of Air Force aircraft is 27 years – older than many of the pilots flying them.

“It’s more difficult to make (our aircraft) available for training, which affects our readiness,” West said. “It’s important that the Air Force be able to generate the sorties when we want to, to be able to have the effect we want to have on the day and the time of our choosing.”

The panel also agreed on the need for more maintainers, and to fix the pilot shortage.

“If there’s one thing I could do, it would be put more maintainers on the flight lines,” Rice said.

Based on the service’s current assessments, more manpower is also needed in maintenance, intelligence — specifically intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance — cyber, pilots and special operations.

“To begin to improve readiness now, and attain manning levels that match requirements, the Air Force must increase its active duty, Guard and Reserve end strength, to include growing active duty end strength to 350,000,” West said.

While all three expressed the need for more Airmen, they also expressed the need to reduce infrastructure.

Far too much money is spent on excess infrastructure than needed given today’s reduced manpower footprint and current warfighting mission requirements. Excess and outdated facilities need to be reduced, according to Air Force leadership.

Since 2005, the Air Force retired eight minor installations, approximately 500 aircraft and reduced its total active duty military manpower approximately 8 percent without reducing its installation infrastructure at the same time. Given the current end-strength goal of 350,000, the estimate of excess Air Force infrastructure capacity would be approximately 24 percent, which is why the Air Force must also reduce outdated and unnecessary facilities.

“We are recommending that another round of Base Realignment and Closure be initiated by Congress,” West said.

The commanders also testified that total force contributions are essential to enabling future joint force success.

“The Air Force Reserve leverages the National Guard and Reserve Equipment Appropriation to increase capability and ensure interoperability in the joint fight,” Miller said. “We are the smallest Air Force that we’ve ever been, and it takes each one of our components at this table to get the mission done.”



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Veterans
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel

The Legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel Three of the original Tuskegee Airmen from the Archer-Ragsdale Chapter salute a wreath placed at the Tuskegee Airmen Memorial Air Park March 23, 2017, at Luke Air Force Base...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force
Air Force photograph by Scott M. Ash

Goldfein: Future of war is networked, multi-domain

Air Force photograph by Scott M. Ash Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein discusses the future of warfare with Kevin Baron, from Defense One media outlet, at theFuture of War conference March 21, 2017, in Washington,...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Health & Safety
af-suicide

Overcoming the shadow of death: An Airman’s fight against depression

Air Force photograph Staff Sgt. Srun Sookmeewiriya, 313th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron NCO in charge of reports, holds up a picture of him and his younger brother, Thana, on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 16, 201...
 
Full Story »

 