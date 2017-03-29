Applications now open for 2017 Raytheon No Barriers expedition for wounded veterans May

Wounded veterans in Arizona, Southern California, New Mexico and Texas can now apply for the 2017 No Barriers Warriors Veteran Wilderness Expedition funded by Raytheon.

In mid-August, the non-profit No Barriers Warriors organization will lead a team of 12 wounded veterans on a nine-day journey full of discoveries and challenges in Wyoming’s Wind River Wilderness area. Wounded veterans from all branches of the military and all eras of service are eligible to apply.

To be considered for this year’s expedition, wounded veterans should apply by May 1, 2017, through the No Barriers Warriors website [http://raytheon.nobarrierswarriors.org/].

Once selected, team members must train for the journey and commit to a nine-day trek through the Wind River Wilderness area. Raytheon will track the team’s progress by providing daily updates on the Raytheon website. Participants pay nothing for the expedition; Raytheon underwrites the entire trip.

“These men and women have sacrificed so much for our nation in the name of freedom,” said Raytheon Missile Systems President Dr. Taylor W. Lawrence. “By teaming with No Barriers Warriors, we are giving back to wounded veterans by providing them a life-changing experience.”

Through physically challenging activities such as hiking and mountain climbing, wounded veterans learn how to face their fears and overcome obstacles, while bonding with fellow warriors. This is the fourth year that Raytheon and No Barriers Warriors have teamed for a Veteran Wilderness Expedition. Previous journeys took teams to the Rocky Mountains and the Grand Canyon.

“At No Barriers, we believe that what’s within you is stronger than what’s in your way,” said Erik Weihenmayer, No Barriers USA founder. “In partnership with Raytheon, we are forever changing the lives of wounded warriors so they can truly live a No Barriers lifestyle.”

About No Barriers Warriors

No Barriers Warriors, a program of No Barriers USA, improves the lives of veterans with disabilities through curriculum-based experiences in challenging environments. Our experiences serve as both an opportunity for growth and catalyst for change as these brave men and women stretch physical and emotional boundaries, foster camaraderie, pioneer through adversity and step up and serve others.

Through experiences that are one part adventure, one part curriculum, and one part physical challenge, we show veterans that what’s within them is stronger than what’s in front of them.

The mission of No Barriers USA is to unleash the potential of the human spirit. Through transformative experiences, tools and inspiration, No Barriers helps people embark on a quest to overcome obstacles, live a full life and contribute their absolute best to the world.