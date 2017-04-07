AETC announces 2016 winners

The following individuals received Air Education and Training Command annual awards:
Lt. Gen. Claire Lee Chennault Award
Maj. Aaron Cavazos, 61st Fighter Squadron
Media
New videographer: Airman 1st Class Heidi Goodsell,56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs
Short-form production: Master Sgt. Michael Jackson, 56th FW/PA
Video spot: Airman 1st Class Heidi Goodsell, 56th FW/PA
Intelligence,
Surveillance and Reconnaissance
Airman: Senior Airman Rebecca Rains, 56th OSS
NCO: Staff Sgt. John Dameron, 56th OSS
Senior NCO: Master Sgt. Marc Garcia, 56th Operations Support Squadron
Civilian instructor: Edward Rutkowski, 56th OSS
Air Battle Management and Command and Control Battle Management
Air battle manager: Capt. Jeremiah Weaver, 607th Air Control Squadron
Senior NCO: Master Sgt. Arthur Sanchez, 607th ACS
56th Force Support Squadron A1 Awards program
Airman and Family
Readiness program
Manpower and
Organization program
Child Development
program
Marketing program
Youth program
Golf program