The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Air Force

April 7, 2017
 

Goldfein: Continuing resolution detrimental to Air Force

Tags:
Staff Sgt. Alyssa C. Gibson
Air Force News
Air Force photograph by Scott M. Ash Air Force photograph by Scott M. Ash

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein testifies before the House Armed Services Committee April 5, 2017, in Washington, D.C., on the impacts of operating the service under a year-long continuing resolution. Goldfein testified with his service chief counterparts.

With the threat of a yearlong continuing resolution lingering, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein and his fellow service chiefs called on Congress to approve an appropriation bill for fiscal year 2017 during a hearing on the topic April 5, 2017, on Capitol Hill.

Already six months into a CR, the prolonged budget challenges have impacted the Air Force’s ability to sustain warfighting capacity, improve readiness, modernize the force, and invest in research and development to maintain decisive advantage over near-peer competitors.

“It’s unfortunate that we are now discussing yet another extended continuing resolution, which has already been said is the equivalent of a mini-sequestration round,” Goldfein testified before the House Committee on Armed Services. “We still haven’t recovered from round one.”

A continuing resolution would leave the Air Force $2.8 billion short in the last five months of its 2017 budget and negatively affect our Airmen, our operations and maintenance, and our modernization efforts.

  • Flying squadrons not deployed or preparing to deploy would be grounded in June.
  • Flight training would be impacted in July.
  • Readiness exercises may be canceled.
  • Thirteen thousand Air Force families would be delayed in their stateside moves.
  • End-strength growth would halt.
  • Retention bonuses would be deferred.
  • Modernization efforts would stop.
  • And, morale would decline.

“Pilots who don’t fly, maintainers who don’t maintain, air traffic controllers who don’t control– leave,” Goldfein said. “And, while we’ll never buy ourselves out of this shortage, an extended CR will also negate the pilot bonuses Congress authorized, which will break faith with the force.”

Even with the budget uncertainty, the Air Force’s senior leader said the joint force will answer the nation’s call, but made clear the committee understood his concerns.

“As a service chief, I have many obligations, but one remains paramount,” Goldfein said. “Every Airman we send into harm’s way must be properly organized, trained, equipped and led to succeed in their mission, and we must take care of their families while they’re gone. This is our moral obligation. A yearlong CR makes meeting this obligation extremely difficult.”



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Sports
Courtesy photograph

Air Force rugby, the last gentleman’s game

Courtesy photograph SrA Dylan Vogel, 56th Medical Operations Squadron medical technician, leaps over a fallen teammate to run down an opposing ball-carrier during a scrimmage at the Las Vegas Invitational March 2, 2017. Rugby i...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

A modern military marriage

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, California — Six years and four months ago I married my husband. I was 19 years old and completely ignorant to the commitment I’d just made. Dual military marriages make up a little more than 11 perce...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

King’s dream — senior airman’s reality

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. shared his dream with the world Aug. 28, 1963, on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. He called for an end to racism. Fast forward to now. When I wake up in...
 
Full Story »

 