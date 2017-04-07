AFAF concert

The 56th Fighter Wing Air Force Assistance Fund committee is kicking off this year’s campaign with a free U.S. Army Military Intelligence Corps Band concert 4 to 6 p.m. April 10 at Fowler Park. The campaign goes until May 19. For more information, call Capt. Pedro Rivera at 623-856-4238. For information on the campaign, contact the squadron representative.

Spring fest, car show, swap meet

A spring fest, car show and swap meet are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 8 in Fowler Park. The Luke community is welcome to attend. Egg hunts, food, music, children’s crafts, face painting, train rides, a rock climbing wall, golf and recreation demos and photos taken with the Eggstravaganza Bunny. For more information or to register for the swap meet or car show, call 623-856-3245.

MWD Chrach statue unveiling

The unveiling of the 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog Chrach statue is 1 p.m. April 7 at Fowler Park at Luke Air Force Base. Chrach was selected as the K-9 to represent the Arizona military working dogs at the Sedona Military Park, Sedona. A duplicate statue was donated to LukeAFB. Chrach has received a bronze star and combat action medal and was awarded the 2015 Hero Dog award.

MWD retirements

A retirement ceremony for MWDs Chrach and Maxo is 4 p.m. April 7 at the base theater. The Luke community is welcome to attend both ceremonies. For more information, call Tech. Sgt. Jessica Keller at 623-896-6777.

Lightning Gate construction

There will be lane closures at Lightning Gate due to construction now through May 4. Impact should be minimal through April 10 (closing one lane but still access) but April 11 through May 4, all lanes, either outbound or inbound, will be closed. For more information, call the 56th Mission Support Group.

Luke Experience

• “Noises Off”

The Luke Experience will present “Noises Off” at 6 p.m. April 7 and 8 at the base theater.

• For those interested in auditioning for “Dr. Horrible’s Sing-a-long Blog and Broken Bride Rock Opera,” auditions are

6 p.m. April 25 and 27 at the base theater.

For more information, call Lacey Quattlebaum at 623-856-9949.

Steps for VETS

The U. S. VETS Initiative-Phoenix is featuring a 10-k, 5k, or one-mile run and walk event May 13 at Rose Mofford Sports Complex located at 9833 N. 25th Ave., Phoenix, 85021. There is also a virtual run for those who can’t run but want to participate. Proceeds from this event will fund programs and services offered through U.S. VETS – Phoenix. To register or for more information, go to www.stepsforvetsaz.com.

Blitz Lounge hours change

The Blitz Lounge will be closed Thursdays and Sunday but will continue to be open Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, call 623-856-7152.

Tax run

The 56th Force Support Squadron Bryant Fitness Center is featuring a 5k fun run at 7 a.m. April 14 at the auxiliary parking lot across from the 944th Fighter Wing headquarter Bldg. 999. For more information, call 623-856-6241.

Half marathon, warrior challenge

The 56th FSS Bryant Fitness Center is featuring a half marathon 5 to 11 a.m. May 6 and warrior challenge 5 to 11 a.m. May 13. For more information, call 623-856-6241.

Join a hockey team

Those interested in joining a hockey team can call Maj. John Beshai at 312-208-8087 or email beshai.john@gmail.com. To join, members must be active duty, Reserve, Guard or prior service from all branches.

Powerlifting competition

The 56th FSS Bryant Fitness Center is featuring a powerlifting competition 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 19 at the gym. For more information, call 623-856-6241.

Comprehensive Airman Fitness training

Comprehensive Airman Fitness Training is May 16-18, Sept. 19-21 and Dec. 19-21. It is a three-day course for Airmen or Defense Department employees who endorse the resiliency program. Resilience training assistants provide awareness education and skill development techniques for Airmen and their families while enhancing individual resilience across the four domains of CAF: mental, physical, social, and spiritual. For more information, or to schedule a particular skill training for your unit or squadron before the dates, call Sharon Kozak at 623-856-2716.

Toastmasters on base

Toastmasters meets noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays in Bldg. 1150, 3rd Floor Conference Room. Improve communication and leadership skills through friendly, constructive exercises involving prepared and impromptu speaking, and group leadership. Instructional materials are provided. The cost is $20 to join and $7 per month thereafter. For more information, call Lynne Nutter at 623-856-8711.