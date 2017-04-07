Luke congratulates new E-8s

Across the Air Force, 1,391 master sergeants were selected to become senior master sergeants from 11,788 eligible. The overall selection rate was 11.8 percent. Within the 56th Fighter Wing, the following master sergeants were selected for the top 2 percent of the enlisted force.
56th Operations Support Squadron
Sean Strong
56th Maintenance
Group
Clifton Berger
56th Component
Maintenance Squadron
Timothy Braden
56th Equipment
Maintenance Squadron
Michael Bessette, Casey Helderman and Mathew Hochstein
56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
David Bruce
62nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit
Marc Iorio and Phillip Nissen
309th AMU
Bradly Blan
56th Civil Engineer
Squadron
Robert Shelt
56th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Angel Cain, Monica Pubillones and Derek Souza
56th Medical Group
Daniel Carter
607th Air Control Squadron
Lorilynn Arias and Byron Beasley
54th Maintenance Squadron
Jason Franz