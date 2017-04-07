The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Salutes & Awards

April 7, 2017
 

Luke congratulates new E-8s

Across the Air Force, 1,391 master sergeants were selected to become senior master sergeants from 11,788 eligible. The overall selection rate was 11.8 percent. Within the 56th Fighter Wing, the following master sergeants were selected for the top 2 percent of the enlisted force.

56th Operations Support Squadron

Sean Strong

56th Maintenance
Group

Clifton Berger

56th Component
Maintenance Squadron

Timothy Braden

56th Equipment
Maintenance Squadron

Michael Bessette, Casey Helderman and Mathew Hochstein

56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

David Bruce

62nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit

Marc Iorio and Phillip Nissen

309th AMU

Bradly Blan

56th Civil Engineer
Squadron

Robert Shelt

56th Logistics Readiness Squadron

Angel Cain, Monica Pubillones and Derek Souza

56th Medical Group

Daniel Carter

607th Air Control Squadron

Lorilynn Arias and Byron Beasley

54th Maintenance Squadron

Jason Franz



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Air Force
af-budget

Goldfein: Continuing resolution detrimental to Air Force

Air Force photograph by Scott M. Ash Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein testifies before the House Armed Services Committee April 5, 2017, in Washington, D.C., on the impacts of operating the service under a year-long...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Sports
Courtesy photograph

Air Force rugby, the last gentleman’s game

Courtesy photograph SrA Dylan Vogel, 56th Medical Operations Squadron medical technician, leaps over a fallen teammate to run down an opposing ball-carrier during a scrimmage at the Las Vegas Invitational March 2, 2017. Rugby i...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

A modern military marriage

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, California — Six years and four months ago I married my husband. I was 19 years old and completely ignorant to the commitment I’d just made. Dual military marriages make up a little more than 11 perce...
 
Full Story »

 