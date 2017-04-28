Earth Day: Luke Hosts E-Waste Recycling Event

This year, Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., has taken a unique approach to recycling, hosting an E-Waste Collection Event on base allowing Airmen to recycle their old electronics.

Recycling electronics conserves natural resources that are valuable and can be used in making new products. In doing so, it saves energy, reduces pollution, and saves resources by extracting fewer raw materials from earth.

“We always encourage Airmen to participate in our outreach events,” said Oscar Mabry, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron materials management chief. “It allows our Airmen to be continuously educated on ways they can recycle and make a difference.”

Mabry has been a major contributor to Luke’s recycling program helping to reduce the amount of waste that ends up in landfills. Last year the program generated more than $25,000 in revenue from recyclable materials.

“Our goal is to continually improve and reduce what we put into the landfill,” said Mabry. “The landfill should be our last option.”

Luke’s recycling program continues to focus on strengthening partnerships within the local community by ensuring sustainability in our natural resources. Partnering with outreach programs such as The Arizona Recycling Coalition and the Valley Wide Recycling Partnership, the primary goal is to educate and train Airmen.

“Were expanding our partnerships with these outreach programs to reach young Airmen,” said Jeffery Schone, 56th CES environmental program manager. “Doing so will help our efforts to conserve, preserve, and restore our environment.”

With innovation and teamwork from Airmen, Luke continues to be environmental stewards of our nation’s treasure by conserving our natural resources.

Mabry encourages everyone to participate in future recycling events to educate themselves on ways they can make an impact.

For more information, contact Mabry at 623-856-4748 or contact a unit environmental coordinator located within your squadron.