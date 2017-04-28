The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

April 28, 2017
 

Earth Day: Luke Hosts E-Waste Recycling Event

Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook
Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph Air Force photograph

Members of Luke Air Force Base’s Environmental Excellence Program hosted an E-Waste Recycling Event April 26, 2017, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The recycling event allowed Airmen to donate their old electronics and also provided education on ways to conserve, preserve, and restore the environment.

This year, Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., has taken a unique approach to recycling, hosting an E-Waste Collection Event on base allowing Airmen to recycle their old electronics.

Recycling electronics conserves natural resources that are valuable and can be used in making new products. In doing so, it saves energy, reduces pollution, and saves resources by extracting fewer raw materials from earth.

“We always encourage Airmen to participate in our outreach events,” said Oscar Mabry, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron materials management chief. “It allows our Airmen to be continuously educated on ways they can recycle and make a difference.”

Mabry has been a major contributor to Luke’s recycling program helping to reduce the amount of waste that ends up in landfills. Last year the program generated more than $25,000 in revenue from recyclable materials.

“Our goal is to continually improve and reduce what we put into the landfill,” said Mabry. “The landfill should be our last option.”

Luke’s recycling program continues to focus on strengthening partnerships within the local community by ensuring sustainability in our natural resources. Partnering with outreach programs such as The Arizona Recycling Coalition and the Valley Wide Recycling Partnership, the primary goal is to educate and train Airmen.

“Were expanding our partnerships with these outreach programs to reach young Airmen,” said Jeffery Schone, 56th CES environmental program manager. “Doing so will help our efforts to conserve, preserve, and restore our environment.”

With innovation and teamwork from Airmen, Luke continues to be environmental stewards of our nation’s treasure by conserving our natural resources.

Mabry encourages everyone to participate in future recycling events to educate themselves on ways they can make an impact.
For more information, contact Mabry at 623-856-4748 or contact a unit environmental coordinator located within your squadron.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Health & Safety
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

Alpha Warrior team visits Luke

The Alpha Warrior team recently visited Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., to interact with Airmen and roll out its Battle Rig obstacle course that will be used to enhance Airmen fitness at the Warrior Fitness Center. Nearly 100 Thund...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
luke-holocaust4

Holocaust child survivor speaks at Luke

Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., held its Days of Remembrance April 20, 2017, honoring the memory of the lives lost during the atrocities of the Holocaust. In attendance was Charlotte Adelman, a child survivor during World War II in...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel

Whisler Brothers Take Flight

Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Worpel The Whisler brothers, Lt. Col. Mark Whisler, 21st Fighter Squadron director of operations, and Lt. Col. Steve Whisler, Air Education and Training Command evaluator pilot, pose fo...
 
Full Story »

 