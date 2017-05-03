Falcon Dunes Golf Course Open to the Public for the Summer

Civilians can now enjoy 18 holes of one of the top military golf courses. From May 1 to Sept. 30, Falcon Dunes Golf Course at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., will be open to the general public.

“Because the summer is a slower time of year we have more of an opportunity to invite the public to see what we do and have more openings for them to come out and play,” said Stacey Garnett, 56th FSS Falcon Dunes golf course snack bar manager.

During this time, the restaurant and golf course are available to the public. Falcon Dunes also offers catering, special events and hosts events such as weddings, retirements, birthday and anniversary parties.

This is a great way to build stronger ties with the community and share the Air Force mission.

“This is our third year opening to the public,” said Bryan Cooper, 56th Force Support Squadron Falcon Dunes Golf Course assistant manager. “[The public] really seems to enjoy coming out and seeing F-16s and F-35s flying around while playing.”

The course is open to the public all week long, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. with last tee time at 5 p.m. For more information and prices, contact Falcon Dunes at 623-535-9334. To reserve a tee time, call or visit www.myairforcegolf.com