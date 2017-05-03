The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

May 3, 2017
 

Falcon Dunes Golf Course Open to the Public for the Summer

Senior Airman James Hensley
Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Hensley

Retired Army Maj. Dick Lattin swings a golf club May 1, 2017, on Falcon Dunes Golf Course at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Falcon Dunes Golf Course is open to the public May 1 through Sept. 30.

Civilians can now enjoy 18 holes of one of the top military golf courses. From May 1 to Sept. 30, Falcon Dunes Golf Course at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., will be open to the general public.

“Because the summer is a slower time of year we have more of an opportunity to invite the public to see what we do and have more openings for them to come out and play,” said Stacey Garnett, 56th FSS Falcon Dunes golf course snack bar manager.

During this time, the restaurant and golf course are available to the public. Falcon Dunes also offers catering, special events and hosts events such as weddings, retirements, birthday and anniversary parties.

This is a great way to build stronger ties with the community and share the Air Force mission.

“This is our third year opening to the public,” said Bryan Cooper, 56th Force Support Squadron Falcon Dunes Golf Course assistant manager. “[The public] really seems to enjoy coming out and seeing F-16s and F-35s flying around while playing.”

The course is open to the public all week long, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. with last tee time at 5 p.m. For more information and prices, contact Falcon Dunes at 623-535-9334. To reserve a tee time, call or visit www.myairforcegolf.com



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Alexander Cook

2017 Inaugural Induction Ceremony

Approximately 120 future service members participated in the 2017 Inaugural Induction Ceremony at Calvary Community Church April 28 in Glendale, Ariz. In attendance were Chief Master Sgt. Randy Kwiatkowski, 56th Fighter Wing co...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams

March of the Fallen honors fallen warriors

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Devante Williams March of the Fallen participants hike through White Tank Mountain Regional Park April 29, 2017 in Waddell, Ariz. The MOTF is a 4.5-mile rucksack march dedicated to honoring...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Around the Air Force: May 2

On this look around the Air Force, the Air Force Research Lab helps reduce the C-5M Super Galaxy’s energy footprint, the Alpha Warrior fitness program is on tour and the first three enlisted RPA Airmen complete their training.
 
Full Story »

 