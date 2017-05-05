Changes of command

607th Air Control Squadron — Lt. Col. Jerald Canny will relinquish command of the 607th Air Control Squadron to Lt. Col. Marion Wendall at 7:56 a.m. May 25 in Hangar 999.

56th Communications Squadron — Lt. Col. Lewis Sorvillo will relinquish command of the 56th Communications Squadron to Lt. Col. Nathaniel Edwards at 7:56 a.m. June 19 in Hangar 999. A reception will follow.

AFAF 5k fun run

The Air Force Assistance Fund committee is holding a 5k fun run for the Luke Air Force Base community at 6 a.m. May 19 at the 944th Fighter Wing headquarters parking lot. This is the last day to sign up to contribute to AFAF. Forms will be available at the run. For more information, call Tech. Sgt. Alberto Alcantar at 623-856-6337.

CCAF graduation

The Community College of the Air Force graduation ceremony is 3 p.m. May 18 at Club Five Six. The Luke AFB community is welcome to attend.

FitFamilies fun night

The FitFamilies Sky Zone Family Fun Night is 6 to 8 p.m. May 18 at Sky Zone Trampoline Park-Peoria. The cost is $5 per person, ages 3 and up. Sign up by May 12. For more information, call the 56th Force Support Squadron Youth Center at 623-856-7471.

Half marathon

The 56th Force Support Squadron Bryant Fitness Center is featuring a half marathon at 5:30 a.m. May 6 beginning at the fitness center. There will be trophies, prizes T-shirts and refreshments included. For more information, call 623-856-6502.

Steps for VETS

The U. S. VETS Initiative-Phoenix is featuring a 10-k, 5k, or one-mile run and walk event May 13 at Rose Mofford Sports Complex located at 9833 N. 25th Ave., Phoenix, 85021. There is also a virtual run for those who can’t run but want to participate. Proceeds from this event will fund programs and services offered through U.S. VETS – Phoenix. To register or for more information, go to www.stepsforvetsaz.com.

Half marathon, warrior challenge

The 56th FSS Bryant Fitness Center is featuring a half marathon 5 to 11 a.m. May 6 and warrior challenge 5 to 11 a.m. May 13. For more information, call 623-856-6241.

Join a hockey team

Those interested in joining a hockey team can call Maj. John Beshai at 312-208-8087 or email beshai.john@gmail.com. To join, members must be active duty, Reserve, Guard or prior service from all branches.

Powerlifting competition

The 56th FSS Bryant Fitness Center is featuring a powerlifting competition 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 19 at the gym. For more information, call 623-856-6241.

Comprehensive Airman Fitness training

Comprehensive Airman Fitness Training is May 16-18, Sept. 19-21 and Dec. 19-21. It is a three-day course for Airmen or Defense Department employees who endorse the resiliency program. Resilience training assistants provide awareness education and skill development techniques for Airmen and their families while enhancing individual resilience across the four domains of CAF: mental, physical, social, and spiritual. For more information, or to schedule a particular skill training for your unit or squadron before the dates, call Sharon Kozak at 623-856-2716.

Toastmasters on base

Toastmasters meets noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays in Bldg. 1150, 3rd Floor Conference Room. Improve communication and leadership skills through friendly, constructive exercises involving prepared and impromptu speaking, and group leadership. Instructional materials are provided. The cost is $20 to join and $7 per month thereafter. For more information, call Lynne Nutter at 623-856-8711.