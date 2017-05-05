The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

May 5, 2017
 

In Brief

Changes of command

607th Air Control Squadron — Lt. Col. Jerald Canny will relinquish command of the 607th Air Control Squadron to Lt. Col. Marion Wendall at 7:56 a.m. May 25 in Hangar 999.

56th Communications Squadron — Lt. Col. Lewis Sorvillo will relinquish command of the 56th Communications Squadron to Lt. Col. Nathaniel Edwards at 7:56 a.m. June 19 in Hangar 999. A reception will follow.

AFAF 5k fun run

The Air Force Assistance Fund committee is holding a 5k fun run for the Luke Air Force Base community at 6 a.m. May 19 at the 944th Fighter Wing headquarters parking lot. This is the last day to sign up to contribute to AFAF. Forms will be available at the run. For more information, call Tech. Sgt. Alberto Alcantar at 623-856-6337.

CCAF graduation

The Community College of the Air Force graduation ceremony is 3 p.m. May 18 at Club Five Six. The Luke AFB community is welcome to attend.

FitFamilies fun night

The FitFamilies Sky Zone Family Fun Night is 6 to 8 p.m. May 18 at Sky Zone Trampoline Park-Peoria. The cost is $5 per person, ages 3 and up. Sign up by May 12. For more information, call the 56th Force Support Squadron Youth Center at 623-856-7471.

Half marathon

The 56th Force Support Squadron Bryant Fitness Center is featuring a half marathon at 5:30 a.m. May 6 beginning at the fitness center. There will be trophies, prizes T-shirts and refreshments included. For more information, call 623-856-6502.

Steps for VETS

The U. S. VETS Initiative-Phoenix is featuring a 10-k, 5k, or one-mile run and walk event May 13 at Rose Mofford Sports Complex located at 9833 N. 25th Ave., Phoenix, 85021. There is also a virtual run for those who can’t run but want to participate. Proceeds from this event will fund programs and services offered through U.S. VETS – Phoenix. To register or for more information, go to www.stepsforvetsaz.com.

Half marathon, warrior challenge

The 56th FSS Bryant Fitness Center is featuring a half marathon 5 to 11 a.m. May 6 and warrior challenge 5 to 11 a.m. May 13. For more information, call 623-856-6241.

Join a hockey team

Those interested in joining a hockey team can call Maj. John Beshai at 312-208-8087 or email beshai.john@gmail.com. To join, members must be active duty, Reserve, Guard or prior service from all branches.

Powerlifting competition

The 56th FSS Bryant Fitness Center is featuring a powerlifting competition 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 19 at the gym. For more information, call 623-856-6241.

Comprehensive Airman Fitness training

Comprehensive Airman Fitness Training is May 16-18, Sept. 19-21 and Dec. 19-21. It is a three-day course for Airmen or Defense Department employees who endorse the resiliency program. Resilience training assistants provide awareness education and skill development techniques for Airmen and their families while enhancing individual resilience across the four domains of CAF: mental, physical, social, and spiritual. For more information, or to schedule a particular skill training for your unit or squadron before the dates, call Sharon Kozak at 623-856-2716.

Toastmasters on base

Toastmasters meets noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays in Bldg. 1150, 3rd Floor Conference Room. Improve communication and leadership skills through friendly, constructive exercises involving prepared and impromptu speaking, and group leadership. Instructional materials are provided. The cost is $20 to join and $7 per month thereafter. For more information, call Lynne Nutter at 623-856-8711.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Commentary

Let’s have a cup of coffee

Editor’s note: Maj. Gregory Lewis is an individual mobilization augmentee assigned to the Defense Technology Security Administration. Regardless of your profession, many of us have been in positions defining the required leadership and management qualifications as an expectation of our ability to execute our office. Like many things, no two are alike and not one...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Women and men: different, but equal

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany — Recently, while reading daily news and scrolling through social media news feeds, I could not avoid the headlines, posts and comments about the very recent developments concerning women’s issues. Major events are being recorded, both positive and negative, which may be read in news articles and school textbooks for years...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News
Wayne Clark

‘Hack the Air Force?’ Got what it takes?

SAN FRANCISCO — The Air Force is inviting vetted computer security specialists from across the U.S. and select partner nations to do their best to hack some of its key public websites. The initiative is part of the Cyber Secu...
 
Full Story »

 